Bangladesh Elections 2026: How They Could Redefine Its Democratic Journey

Many expected that the NCP would emerge as a party of the youth, taking forward their legacy of the July revolution. Yet, after the NCP was formed it faced internal challenges and could not project an ideology that can bind the youth together. Its decision to enter into an electoral alliance with the Jamaat disappointed many youth leaders who left the party. Some of them openly criticised the decision which they said was kept under wraps. Mahfuz Alam, the former adviser and who was one of the main architects of the July uprising, decided to distance himself from the NCP. The fact that the NCP has lost its steam was demonstrated when the Jamaat’s student wing, the Islami Chatra Shibir, won all the student union elections in major universities of Bangladesh. The party has justified its alliance by saying it is "not ideological but purely electoral" – the same argument that the BNP used to defend its electoral alliance with Jamaat in the past.