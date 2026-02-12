Bangladesh Elections 2026: Awami League Missing For First Time In Three Decades

Awami League's famous boat symbol missing from ballots after 30 years.
Tarique Rahman's BNP is the clear favourite against Jamaat-e-Islami's alliance.
First national election since the 2024 protests forced Hasina out of power.
In Bangladesh’s general election on 12 February, the boat symbol of the Awami League did not appear on ballot papers for the first time in three decades. The symbol which was adopted in the 1950s, has long symbolised the party’s connection to rural Bengal and its role in the 1971 independence struggle of the country. Its exclusion is a direct consequence of the Awami League’s ban from contesting, marking the complete removal of the party that dominated Bangladeshi politics for much of the past 15 years under Sheikh Hasina from the electoral process.
The Awami League, founded in 1949, led the movement for Bangladesh’s independence and governed the country from 2009 until August 2024. Under Hasina, the party secured consecutive terms in elections held in 2014, 2018, and January 2024, though the latter two were widely criticised for lack of opposition participation and alleged irregularities. The party’s prolonged rule brought economic growth, infrastructure development, and improvements in social indicators such as education and health. However, it also faced accusations of authoritarian practices, including curbs on opposition, media restrictions, and use of security laws against critics.
The turning point came in July 2024 when student protests erupted over a government job quota system that reserved 30 per cent of posts for descendants of 1971 freedom fighters. A High Court ruling reinstating aspects of the quota sparked the demonstrations, which soon expanded into demands for broader reforms amid complaints of corruption, youth unemployment, and governance failures. Security forces responded with curfews, internet shutdowns, and force, resulting in hundreds of deaths—estimates from various sources range up to 1,400. The unrest escalated into a nationwide movement, culminating in Hasina’s resignation on 5 August 2024. She left for India, where she remains in exile, and an interim government led by Muhammad Yunus was installed.
Following the change, the interim administration suspended the Awami League’s registration with the Election Commission and banned its activities in May 2025 under the Anti-Terrorism Act. These steps relate to cases before the International Crimes Tribunal examining alleged crimes against humanity during the 2024 crackdown, including enforced disappearances and killings. Hasina and senior leaders face charges, many in absentia or in custody. The party has rejected the election as illegitimate and called for a boycott, with its slogan “No Boat, No Votes” reflecting the absence of its symbol and candidates.
Fight for Awami League Vote
The removal of the Awami League has transformed the election into a bipolar contest between the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by Chairman Tarique Rahman, and an 11-party alliance headed by Jamaat-e-Islami under amir Dr Shafiqur Rahman. Tarique Rahman, son of former prime minister Khaleda Zia, returned from 17 years of exile in London in December 2025 and has campaigned on promises of clean governance, anti-corruption measures, and economic stability. The BNP, a centre-right nationalist party, leads a 10-party coalition and is widely seen as the frontrunner in opinion polls and media assessments.
Jamaat-e-Islami, an Islamist party historically marginal in national elections but influential in certain constituencies, has capitalised on the Awami League’s exclusion. Previously banned and deregistered under Hasina, its restrictions were lifted after 2024. The party has formed an electoral alliance with groups including the National Citizens Party (NCP), which emerged from the 2024 student uprising. This coalition aims to secure seats and potentially emerge as a strong opposition. Jamaat emphasises Islamic principles in governance and has sought to broaden appeal, though it faces criticism over its past stance during the 1971 war and recent statements on issues such as women’s leadership.
The tussle centres on capturing the Awami League’s traditional voter base, particularly in rural areas and among minorities who supported the party historically. Both sides have campaigned in constituencies where the Awami League previously dominated, with reports of competition for these votes. The BNP has positioned itself as a defender of democratic norms and stability, while Jamaat-e-Islami presents an alternative focused on moral governance and change. Tensions have surfaced during the campaign, including isolated clashes between supporters.
Referendum on Democracy
The election also includes a referendum on constitutional reforms aimed at strengthening parliament, limiting executive power, and ensuring effective opposition to prevent future authoritarianism. The outcome of both the parliamentary vote and the referendum, along with implementation within 180 days, will influence the country’s democratic framework.
The absence of the boat symbol signifies the end of an era defined by the rivalry between the Awami League and the BNP. For over three decades, these two parties alternated or competed fiercely for power. The exclusion of one major force raises questions about the election’s representativeness and legitimacy, as argued by Awami League supporters. At the same time, it opens space for new political configurations and addresses some of the grievances that fuelled the 2024 uprising.
The results will determine the next government’s approach to youth employment, accountability, minority rights, and external relations, including ties with India and other neighbours. With 127 million eligible voters and heavy security at polling stations, the election tests Bangladesh’s ability to move from upheaval to stable elected governance. The direction set today will shape whether the country achieves the sustainable democracy many hope for after recent events.