Bangladesh Elections 2026: Awami League Missing For First Time In Three Decades

In Bangladesh’s general election on 12 February, the boat symbol of the Awami League did not appear on ballot papers for the first time in three decades. The symbol which was adopted in the 1950s, has long symbolised the party’s connection to rural Bengal and its role in the 1971 independence struggle of the country. Its exclusion is a direct consequence of the Awami League’s ban from contesting, marking the complete removal of the party that dominated Bangladeshi politics for much of the past 15 years under Sheikh Hasina from the electoral process.