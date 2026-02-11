Outlook Explainer: All You Want To Know About Bangladesh’s High-Stakes 2026 Elections

Supporters of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) cheer during an election rally of their party Chairperson Tarique Rahman in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)

Supporters of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) cheer during an election rally of their party Chairperson Tarique Rahman in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)