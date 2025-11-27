Bangladesh: Yunus-Led Interim Government Faces Legal Questions Over July Charter Referendum

The first concern on the list involves the legality of the order. Citing Article 93 of the Constitution, which effectively restricts the President from altering the Constitution, eminent lawyer Barrister Shahdeen Malik opined that the provisions in the order, which later became a gazette, may create constitutional complications and can be deemed unconstitutional since the gazette proposes several provisions to be taken to a referendum that are contrary to the Constitution, since the Constitution has been in effect and was not suspended after August 5th 2024. The concern was also raised by the “blue-eyed boys” of the government, who formed the new political front, NCP, which has been against the idea of the President signing the gazette.