Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st T20I: T20 World Cup Prep Intensifies With First Clash In Dambulla

Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Live Score: SL and PAK begin their T20I series with World Cup combinations under focus as both teams fine-tune squads ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup

D
Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st T20I: T20 World Cup Prep Intensifies With First Clash
Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st T20I: T20 World Cup Prep Intensifies With First Clash In Dambulla X/ OfficialSLC
Sri Lanka and Pakistan Live Score, 1st T20I: Sri Lanka and Pakistan lock horns in the 1st T20I at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in what is a crucial warm-up series ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka starting February 7. Pakistan arrive on the back of a strong showing in the recent T20I tri-series where they beat Sri Lanka in the final, and they hold a strong head-to-head record against the hosts, having won three of the last five T20Is between the sides. Sri Lanka will look to regain confidence on home soil under Dasun Shanaka’s leadership with experienced batters like Pathum Nissanka and Dhananjaya de Silva anchoring their lineup.
LIVE UPDATES

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st T20I: Dambulla Weather Update Today

According to Accuweather, Dambulla is seeing mostly cloudy conditions with a chance of light rain and showers today, with temperatures hovering around the mid-20s°C and high humidity levels expected throughout the day. Winds will generally be mild from the northeast, and skies will remain overcast into the evening. The risk of rainfall remains moderate, so patches of light showers are possible near match times.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st T20I: Hourly Weather for Dambulla
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st T20I: Hourly Weather for Dambulla Accuweather

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st T20I: Welcome!

Welcome all the cricket buff, we're here with the live coverage of the first T20I between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla. Stay tuned to get the live score and latest updates of the final.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India U19 Vs South Africa U19 LIVE Score, 3rd Youth ODI: Kishan Kumar Singh Rips Through SA's Top-Order

  2. Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st T20I: T20 World Cup Prep Intensifies With First Clash In Dambulla

  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 7: Preview, Schedule And Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. Will Bangladesh Play T20 World Cup Matches In India? BCB Claims ICC Willing To Solve 'Security Concerns' - Latest Update

  5. Australia Vs England, 5th Ashes Test Day 4: Ben Stokes Wobbles Off Field After Suffering Groin Injury - Check Details

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  2. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  3. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  4. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  5. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

Badminton News

  1. India Open BWF Super 750 Preview: Lakshya Face Ayush In First Round; PV Sindhu Up Against Linh Nguyen

  2. Malaysia Open 2026: Lakshya Sen Enters Round Of 16; Ayush Shetty Stuns Olympics Bronze Medallist Lee Zii Jia

  3. Krishna Nagar, Paralympics Gold Medallist, Gets Tattoo In Tribute To Badminton Journey

  4. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  5. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Shallow Fog and Cold Conditions Continue

  2. Kolkata Weather: Coldest January Day With Dense Fog and Very Poor Air Quality

  3. Development At What Cost? Mumbai’s Mangroves In The Crosshairs

  4. ‘Justice Has To Be Keyword’: UAPA Arrestee Sharjeel Imam Speaks From Tihar 

  5. CBI Summons TVK Chief Vijay For Questioning In Deadly Temple Tragedy

Entertainment News

  1. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  2. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  3. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  4. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  5. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

US News

  1. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  2. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  3. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  4. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  5. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

World News

  1. Emperor without Clothes: Trump's 'Crude' Pursuit Of Venezuelan Oil

  2. Taylor Swift's The Fate Of Ophelia Becomes Her Longest-Leading No. 1 Hit On Billboard Hot 100

  3. Venezuela’s Unfinished Oil Story Returns To Haunt Global Markets

  4. Petro Says He Would 'Take Up Arms' Over Trump Threats

  5. Delcy Rodríguez Sworn In as Venezuela’s Interim President

Latest Stories

  1. Venezuela Declares Week Of Mourning For US Raid Victims

  2. Oxford University Press Apologises For Hurtful Portrayal Of Shivaji Maharaj

  3. Béla Tarr, Legendary Hungarian Filmmaker And Pioneer Of 'Slow Cinema', Passes Away At 70

  4. BSF Deploys 12-Ft Fencing At Chicken's Neck Amid Bangladesh Unrest

  5. Delhi Weather Update: Cold Day Conditions Persist With Dense Fog

  6. Uttarakhand CM Dhami Vows Full Cooperation In Ankita Bhandari Murder Case

  7. Saudi Coalition Launches Limited Strikes On Houthi Targets In Yemen

  8. Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 6: Agastya Nanda's Film Remains Steady, Crosses Rs 20 Crore Mark