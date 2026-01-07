Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st T20I: T20 World Cup Prep Intensifies With First Clash In Dambulla X/ OfficialSLC

Sri Lanka and Pakistan Live Score, 1st T20I: Sri Lanka and Pakistan lock horns in the 1st T20I at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in what is a crucial warm-up series ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka starting February 7. Pakistan arrive on the back of a strong showing in the recent T20I tri-series where they beat Sri Lanka in the final, and they hold a strong head-to-head record against the hosts, having won three of the last five T20Is between the sides. Sri Lanka will look to regain confidence on home soil under Dasun Shanaka’s leadership with experienced batters like Pathum Nissanka and Dhananjaya de Silva anchoring their lineup.

LIVE UPDATES

7 Jan 2026, 05:41:54 pm IST Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st T20I: Dambulla Weather Update Today According to Accuweather, Dambulla is seeing mostly cloudy conditions with a chance of light rain and showers today, with temperatures hovering around the mid-20s°C and high humidity levels expected throughout the day. Winds will generally be mild from the northeast, and skies will remain overcast into the evening. The risk of rainfall remains moderate, so patches of light showers are possible near match times. Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st T20I: Hourly Weather for Dambulla Accuweather