  1. HOME
  2. Topic
  3. usman khan
images

Name: Usman Khan

Born: 24 April, 1998 in Rawalpindi, Punjab, Pakistan
Spouse: Sobia Usman

Usman Khan is a right-handed batsman and a right-arm off-break bowler making his first-class debut for Rawalpindi in the 2017–18 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy on September 26, 2017.

In September 2018, Khan was named in Pakistan's Under-23 squad for the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup tournament. He accumulated 142 runs in the tournament, with his highest individual score being 65 runs against Bangladesh. Khan made his List A debut for Rawalpindi in the 2018–19 Pakistan Cup on March 13, 2019. In that match against Federal Areas.

On October 16, 2019, Khan made his Twenty20 debut for Rawalpindi in the 2019–20 National T20 Cup. During the tournament, he scored a total of 256 runs, with his highest individual score being 76 runs against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In January 2020, Khan was selected in Pakistan's squad for the Under-19 Cricket World Cup. He played seven matches in the tournament.

Khan made his international debut for the Pakistan national cricket team on February 24, 2023. He played his first One Day International match against New Zealand in Karachi. In that match, he scored 71 runs off 82 balls, which was the highest score by a Pakistan batter on ODI debut against New Zealand. On March 4, 2023, Khan made his T20I debut for Pakistan against New Zealand in Lahore.

During the ODI series against New Zealand in 2023, Khan scored a total of 224 runs in 4 innings at an average of 74.66. His highest score in the series was 94 runs. In the same series, he also took 5 wickets with his off-spin bowling.

Based on his performances against New Zealand, Khan earned a call-up to Pakistan's Test squad for their home series against Sri Lanka in March 2023. Khan made his Test debut for Pakistan on March 26, 2023 against Sri Lanka in Galle. In Pakistan's first innings, he scored 75 runs.

In the second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi, Khan scored 184 runs across both innings, including his maiden Test century of 108 runs in the first innings. His century made him the third Pakistan batter to score a Test hundred against Sri Lanka on home soil after Saeed Anwar and Younis Khan.

Following the Sri Lanka series, Khan was retained in Pakistan's Test squad for their tour of England in May-June 2023.

In the first Test against England at Lord's, Khan scored 50 runs in Pakistan's first innings total of 339. He also took 3 wickets in the match.

In the second innings of the same Test, Khan scored an unbeaten 109 runs off 183 balls to lead Pakistan's fightback, though the match ended in a draw. His century made him the first Pakistan batter since Younis Khan in 2016 to score a Test hundred at Lord's.

During Pakistan's subsequent ODI series in England in June 2023, Khan scored his maiden ODI century, an unbeaten 110 off 115 balls in the 2nd ODI at Lord's. At the conclusion of Pakistan's tour of England, Khan had accumulated 1101 runs across all formats in his first 5 months of international cricket.

His exploits in his debut international season earned him the Pakistan Cricket Board's International Cricketer of the Year award for the 2022-23 season.

Advertisement

Related Stories

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG-W Vs NZ-W, 3rd T20I Live Scores: England Women Take Three Early Wickets, New Zealand On Back Foot
  2. MI New York Vs Texas Super Kings, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MINY Vs TSK Match
  3. James Anderson Retirement: Sachin Tendulkar ‘Best Batter’ To Bowl To, Says England Legend
  4. Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
  5. James Anderson Against India - Top Six Moments
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Manchester United Confirm Van Nistelrooy Appointment As Ten Hag Assistant
  2. URU Vs COL, Copa America 2024: Suarez Slams 'Ugly' Colombia Celebrations As Violence Mars Uruguay Defeat
  3. Canada Vs Uruguay Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Third-Place Match Live On TV And Online In India
  4. Argentina Vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final: A Look At All The Players And Their Clubs Before Title Showdown
  5. ENG Vs NED: Virgil Van Dijk To Consider Netherlands, Liverpool Future After UEFA Euro 2024 Heartbreak
Tennis News
  1. Paolini Vs Vekic, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Beats Croatian In Record-Breaking Semi-final - Data Debrief
  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-Final Match
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Daniil Medvedev, SF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Ash Barty's Exhibition Doubles Match Rasies Questions - Is She Coming Back?
  5. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Elena Rybakina Defeats Elina Svitolina To Reach Semis - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Viral Video, SpiceJet Staff Arrested For Slapping CISF Officer; Airline Accuses Man of Sexual Harassment
  2. Gujarat: Stampede-Like Situation As Hundreds Turn Up For 10 Job Vacancies | Watch
  3. Uttarakhand's Ecosystem at Risk - Floods and Forest Fires
  4. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  5. Kejriwal In Custody: SC Judgement On ED Arrest In Excise Policy Case On July 12
Entertainment News
  1. Tanuj Virwani And Wife Tanya Jacob Expecting Their First Child: Baby Has Entered The Chat
  2. Priyanka Chopra Greets Paps With Namaste As She Arrives In Mumbai With Nick Jonas Ahead Of Anant-Radhika's Wedding
  3. 'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Prediction: Which Film Will Get The Biggest Opening?
  4. 'The Boys Season 4' Episode 7: Here's When And Where To Watch The New Episode Of The Superhero Series
  5. Throwback Thursday: Here's Why Ali Fazal Slipped Into Depression After Playing Joy Lobo In '3 Idiots'
US News
  1. Joe Biden Is Limping To Maintain His Political Position. Can He Handle The Presidency At 81?
  2. What Will Be The New Costco Membership Fee For Customers In US And Canada?
  3. TikTok Video Unveils Funyuns Empty Bag Scam, Sparks Outrage On Internet
  4. Celebrate Slurpee Day: 7-Eleven Is Giving Away Free Slurpees And More Sweet Deals For Their 97th Birthday On July 11!
  5. ‘Was He Tired? Yes. A Cold? Maybe’: Supporter George Clooney Urges Joe Biden To Quit
World News
  1. Slovakia Landslide: 16 Tourists Trapped On High Tatras Mountains After Heavy Rains
  2. Peshawar Airport: Flight With 276 Passengers Catches Fire, All Evacuated |Details
  3. As Tensions Rise, South Korea To Deploy Laser Weapons To Intercept North Korean Drones
  4. Baba Vanga Predictions List: End Of The World To Begin In 2025 And End By...?
  5. Kenya President Ruto Fires 21 Cabinet Ministers Weeks After Deadly Protests Over Finance Bill | Full List
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Sports News Highlights: Jasmine Paolini Reaches Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final; Copa To See ARG Vs COL Final
  2. NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC Posts NEET-UG Matter To July 18
  3. NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
  5. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  6. Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
  7. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, Family Driver Confess To Their Roles In Crime, Say Police
  8. 'Quite Normal': NTA, Centre Tell SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Next Hearing July 18