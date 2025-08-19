Australia Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Maharaj Fifer Floors Hosts As Proteas Win By 98 Runs

Australia Vs South Africa, 1st ODI Match Report: Within his first 26 balls, Keshav Maharaj completed his five wicket haul, giving away only nine runs. The spell broke the back of Australia's chase

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: minal tomar,Gaurav Thakur
Updated on:
Australia Vs South Africa, 1st ODI Match Report
Keshav Maharaj, left, of South Africa is congratulated by teammates after getting the wicket of Cameron Green Photo: AP/DARREN ENGLAND
  • Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first in the 1st ODI at Cazalys Stadium, Cairns

  • South Africa scored 296/8 in 50 overs led by Aiden Markram's 88

  • Keshav Maharaj ripped through Australia batting line-up and picked up a fifer to help Proteas win by 98 runs

Keshav Maharaj ran through the Australian batting line-up with a memorable spell as South Africa earned a 98-run victory in the opening ODI at the Cazalys Stadium in Cairns to take the lead in the three-match series. Maharaj bowled 10 overs unchanged from one end and finished with five for 33 in 10 overs to bamboozle the Aussie batters.

Australia vs South Africa, 1st ODI ball-by-ball commentary

Australia Vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Toss Update

Australia have won the toss and elected to bowl.

Australia Vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Playing XIs

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Aaron Hardie, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram(w), Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Prenelan Subrayen, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi

After being put into bat, South Africa started solidly led by Aiden Markram who scored 82. Captain Temba Bavuma and youngster Matthew Breetzke also scored half-centuries. Only 32 runs came off the last five overs and South Africa finished with 296/8 in their 50 overs.

Travis Head, who picked up a four-wicket haul while bowling, and Mitch Marsh propelled Australia to a flying start but once the spinners came into bowl, wickets started tumbling. Within his first 26 balls, Maharaj completed his five wicket haul, giving away only nine runs. The spell broke the back of Australia's chase.

Marsh kept Australia's slim hopes alive before getting out for 88 and eventually the Aussies folded for 198. South Africa's 98-run win is now their biggest against Australia. The next of the three ODIs takes place in Mackay on Friday.

