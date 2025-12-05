India Vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Vishakhapatnam Weather Forecast, ACA-VDCA Stadium Pitch Report

India and South Africa meet for the final time in the 3-match ODI series at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vishakhapatnam. Check the predicted weather forecast as well as the pitch report

R
Rohan Mukherjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Vishakhapatnam Weather Forecast, ACA-VDCA Stadium Pitch Report
India's Virat Kohli, center, being greeted by a pitch invader between overs during the second ODI cricket match of a series between India and South Africa, at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India and South Africa lock in for the 3rd ODI tomorrow in Vishakhapatnam

  • The Proteas levelled the series 1-1 in the 2nd ODI at Raipur

  • Check the ACA-VDCA stadium's pitch report and Vishakhapatnam's weather report

After two enthralling encounters between India and South Africa, it all comes down to the final ODI of the series with things standing level at 1-1. The winner takes all at the ACA-VDCA Cricket stadium in Vishakhapatnam on Saturday, December 6 from 1:30PM (IST) onwards.

A total of 1,401 runs were scored across the first two ODIs in Ranchi (681) and Raipur (720) as both of them turned out to be run-fests. In the 3rd ODI, we might expect something similar or even more with both India and South Africa determined to name the 2nd leg of the series.

In the 1st ODI, South Africa missed out by just 17 runs, but in the 2nd, they came out all guns blazing and eclipsed the individual brilliances from Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

While Kohli had smashed his record 53rd ODI ton, Gaikwad opened his account in the format, but for a losing cause, but all that remains in the past now.

At Vishakhapatnam, India must capitalize on their strengths, but winning the coin toss will be as imperative. The Indians haven't won a single coin flip in 20 matches, and it was a major reason why South Africa were able to level the series in Raipur.

Related Content
Related Content

The dew came in very late in the 2nd innings and spoiled India's defence.

India Vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Vishakhapatnam Weather Forecast

A bright sunny day is expected in the afternoon tomorrow with temperatures ranging from a high of 28 to 19 degree Celsius.

There will be 57% of humidity and dew point is predicted to be 18 degrees with absolutely no chances of rain. Having said that, it will be a good toss to win and bowl first as chasing under the lights might be easier.

India Vs South Africa 3rd ODI: ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The surface at the ACA-VDCA stadium is known for its batting friendly nature and it doesn't change much after the 1st innings. Spinners from both India and South Africa will receive help as the game goes on.

300+ totals were scored in each of the last 5 ODI matches that took place in this venue. Most recently (2019), India had set up a mammoth total of 387 against the West Indies.

Both Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul had scored centuries in that match 6 years ago, while then captain Virat Kohli was out for a golden duck.

India Vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Squads

India: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (WK/C), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant, Tilak Varma, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (WK), Temba Bavuma (C), Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Ottneil Baartman, Rubin Hermann, Prenelan Subrayen

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Vs England Highlights, 2nd Ashes Test Day 2: AUS Take 44-Run Lead At Stumps As ENG Drop Five Catches

  2. Janakpur Bolts Vs Lumbini Lions Highlights, Nepal Premier League: Dilip Nath Finishes in Style As LUL Win By 4 Wickets

  3. India Vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Vishakhapatnam Weather Forecast, ACA-VDCA Stadium Pitch Report

  4. India Vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Check Match Prediction And Head-To-Head Records

  5. Australia Vs England, 2nd Ashes Test: Jofra Archer Cuts Short Jake Weatherald's Impressive Knock - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  2. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Vladimir Putin India Visit: India, Russia Sign MoU For Cooperation In Port And Shipping Sector

  2. Self Respect Marriage: When Sukumaar Met Elakkiya

  3. Akhilesh Yadav Demands Transparency In UP SIR, Flags BLO Overwork

  4. Thane Brick Kiln Owner Booked for Human Trafficking, Bonded Labour

  5. Orange Alert Issued for Chennai and 3 Tamil Nadu Districts Amid Heavy Rainfall

Entertainment News

  1. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  2. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

  3. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  4. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  5. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Is The US ‘War on Drugs’ A Smokescreen To Pressurise Venezuela?

  2. India Sends More Modular Bridges To Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka As Death Toll Nears 500

  3. Sri Lanka: Cyclone Ditwah Kills Over 480, Caused Severe Nationwide Damage

  4. Report: Only 37 Temples And Gurdwaras Operational In Pakistan

  5. Indonesia Floods: One Million Evacuated And Over 700 Dead

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution