India Vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Vishakhapatnam Weather Forecast, ACA-VDCA Stadium Pitch Report

India and South Africa lock in for the 3rd ODI tomorrow in Vishakhapatnam
The Proteas levelled the series 1-1 in the 2nd ODI at Raipur
Check the ACA-VDCA stadium's pitch report and Vishakhapatnam's weather report
After two enthralling encounters between India and South Africa, it all comes down to the final ODI of the series with things standing level at 1-1. The winner takes all at the ACA-VDCA Cricket stadium in Vishakhapatnam on Saturday, December 6 from 1:30PM (IST) onwards.
A total of 1,401 runs were scored across the first two ODIs in Ranchi (681) and Raipur (720) as both of them turned out to be run-fests. In the 3rd ODI, we might expect something similar or even more with both India and South Africa determined to name the 2nd leg of the series.
In the 1st ODI, South Africa missed out by just 17 runs, but in the 2nd, they came out all guns blazing and eclipsed the individual brilliances from Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad.
While Kohli had smashed his record 53rd ODI ton, Gaikwad opened his account in the format, but for a losing cause, but all that remains in the past now.
At Vishakhapatnam, India must capitalize on their strengths, but winning the coin toss will be as imperative. The Indians haven't won a single coin flip in 20 matches, and it was a major reason why South Africa were able to level the series in Raipur.
The dew came in very late in the 2nd innings and spoiled India's defence.
India Vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Vishakhapatnam Weather Forecast
A bright sunny day is expected in the afternoon tomorrow with temperatures ranging from a high of 28 to 19 degree Celsius.
There will be 57% of humidity and dew point is predicted to be 18 degrees with absolutely no chances of rain. Having said that, it will be a good toss to win and bowl first as chasing under the lights might be easier.
India Vs South Africa 3rd ODI: ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium Pitch Report
The surface at the ACA-VDCA stadium is known for its batting friendly nature and it doesn't change much after the 1st innings. Spinners from both India and South Africa will receive help as the game goes on.
300+ totals were scored in each of the last 5 ODI matches that took place in this venue. Most recently (2019), India had set up a mammoth total of 387 against the West Indies.
Both Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul had scored centuries in that match 6 years ago, while then captain Virat Kohli was out for a golden duck.
India Vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Squads
India: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (WK/C), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant, Tilak Varma, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy
South Africa: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (WK), Temba Bavuma (C), Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Ottneil Baartman, Rubin Hermann, Prenelan Subrayen