India Vs South Africa 5th T20I: Sanju Samson Gets Massive Opportunity Ahead Of T20 World Cup Squad Announcement

Samson's previous T20I appearance came during the 2nd T20I against Australia, back in October 31. He was replaced by vice-captain Shubman Gill, whose position in the T20 team has come under scrutiny following a string of poor performances

R
Rohan Mukherjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
India vs South Africa 5th T20I Cricket in Ahmedabad-Sanju Samson
India's Sanju Samson plays a shot during the fifth T20 cricket match between India and South Africa in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sanju Samson included for India's 5th T20I against South Africa

  • Samson replaces Shubman Gill from the opening position

  • Read full report

Wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson has finally received the nod from the Gautam Gambhir-led coaching staff for India's 5th and series concluding T20I against South Africa. The final encounter of this all-format series takes place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Samson's previous T20I appearance came during the 2nd T20I against Australia, back in October 31. He was replaced by vice-captain Shubman Gill, whose position in the T20 team has come under scrutiny following a string of poor performances.

In his last 15 T20Is, Gill has been able to amass only 291 runs at a strike rate of less than 140. He had remained out from the team in this format for over an year before making a surprise entry as an opener during the 2025 Asia Cup in September.  

The ODI and Test captain was backed by the management to open against South Africa, but he mustered only 32 runs from the first three matches. To make matters worse, he sustained a right foot injury 3 days ago and has been ruled out for the 5th T20I.

Related Content
Related Content

Perfect Opportunity For Sanju Samson To Cause Impact

Shubman Gill's exclusion prompted the selection of Sanju Samson, who had scored just 2 runs in his previous T20I outing against Australia. After returning from the land down under, Samson relentlessly featured in domestic cricket.

He played a total of 6 Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy matches this season for Kerala and scored an impressive 233 runs, including 2 half-centuries and a best of 73* against Andhra Pradesh.

One thing about Sanju Samson has always been the fact that he is willing to put in the hard work and find ways back to return to the Indian team. He didn't let the 2-month gap affect his stride and that must have come under the notice of the Indian selectors and coaching staff.

Now that he has got an opportunity in the 5th T20I, Samson will be aiming to make the most out of it and throw his hat for the upcoming 5-match series against New Zealand as well as the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Indian Selection Committee To Announce T20 World Cup Squad On Saturday

The Senior Men’s Selection Committee will meet at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on Saturday, December 20 to announce India’s squad for the upcoming 5-match T20I series against New Zealand and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in February-March on home soil.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, 5th T20I: Abhishek Sharma Falls For 34 As Bosch Breaks Partnership

  2. India Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, U19 Asia Cup: IND Dismantle SL By 8-Wickets To March Into Final

  3. Sri Lanka Squad For T20 World Cup: Dasun Shanaka Replaces Charith Asalanka As Captain

  4. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Rohit Sharma, Yashavi Jaiswal Among Absentees For Mumbai In Initial Matches

  5. India's T20 World Cup Squad Announcement Preview, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Press Conference

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  2. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  3. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  5. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Live Score, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: IND Duo Eye Win

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: SatChi Beat Indonesian Pair To Top Group B

  3. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Beat Alfian-Fikri, Move Closer To Semis

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chang-Weikeng Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Bounce Back To Beat Chinese Pair

  5. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The SHANTI Bill, 2025: The Unmaking Of Nuclear Accountability

  2. Images Against Darkness: 100 Years Of The Indian Communist Movement And The Culture Of Rebellion, In Photos

  3. Resort Linked To Eknath Shinde’s Brother Supplied Food To Drug Unit: Shiv Sena (UBT)

  4. ‘Manipur Wants Peace’, Say Meitei Protesters At Jantar Mantar Over Ethnic Violence

  5. From Buses To Streets: Kerala’s Quiet Revolt After The Dileep Verdict

Entertainment News

  1. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  2. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  3. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  4. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  5. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

US News

  1. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  2. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  3. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  4. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  5. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

World News

  1. Asim Munir Faces Pressure As US Pushes Pakistan To Send Troops For Trump's 20-Point Gaza Plan

  2. India Reopens Dhaka Visa Centre, Shuts Two Others in Bangladesh Over Security Concerns

  3. Mass Shooting Shocks Sydney’s Iconic Bondi Beach

  4. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

  5. Trump Announces $1,776 Christmas Bonus For U.S. Troops Amid Rising Inflation

Latest Stories

  1. Vande Mataram Row: Kashmiri Leaders At Odds With Centre’s Views On Nationalism

  2. Delhi Bans Non-BS-VI Vehicles, Enforces PUC Rule Under GRAP Stage IV

  3. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Lyon's Double Strike Leaves England Reeling At Lunch Against Australia

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

  5. Ikkis Release Postponed: Agastya Nanda Starrer To Hit Theatres In January On THIS Date

  6. Three Juveniles, Eight KISS Staff Arrested For Murder Of 14-Year-Old Tribal Student

  7. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

  8. Born On A Wednesday? Decode Your Mercury-Blessed Intelligence & Charm