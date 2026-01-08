Delhi Vs Haryana LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 7: Rishabh Pant-Led DEL Seek Winning Momentum Against HAR

Rishabh Pant will be in action for Delhi against Haryana. X/BCCI

Delhi, under the leadership of Rishabh Pant, take on Haryana in the final Elite Group D game against Haryana at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 3, Bengaluru on Thursday, January 8, 2026. Virat Kohli is with the national team for the upcoming NZ ODI series. However, Pant will stay back with Delhi as the former will feature in the last league-stage game for Delhi in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy on January 8. Catch the play-by-play updates and live score for the Delhi vs Haryana, Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group D fixture, to be played at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 3, Bengaluru.

LIVE UPDATES

8 Jan 2026, 08:51:29 am IST Delhi Vs Haryana Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Toss Update Delhi won the toss and have opted to field.

8 Jan 2026, 08:19:11 am IST Delhi Vs Haryana Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Live Streaming Details Only the matches between Karnataka vs Madhya Pradesh and Baroda vs Chandigarh will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website. You can still catch all the live action as it happens through our live blogs, starting from 9:00AM (IST) onwards.

8 Jan 2026, 07:58:58 am IST Delhi Vs Haryana Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Today's Matches Group A Karnataka vs Madhya Pradesh

Puducherry vs Rajasthan

Jharkhand vs Tripura

Kerala vs Tamil Nadu Elite Group B Baroda vs Chandigarh

Hyderabad vs Jammu and Kashmir

Assam vs Vidarbha

Bengal vs Uttar Pradesh Elite Group C Goa vs Maharashtra

Mumbai vs Punjab

Chhattisgarh vs Uttarakhand

Himachal Pradesh vs Sikkim Elite Group D Delhi vs Haryana

Odisha vs Railways

Andhra vs Services

Gujarat vs Saurashtra

8 Jan 2026, 07:49:27 am IST Delhi Vs Haryana Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 7: Match Details Fixture: Delhi Vs Haryana, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 round 7 Time: 9:00AM (IST) Venue: BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 3, Bengaluru