Delhi Vs Haryana LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 7: Rishabh Pant-Led DEL Seek Winning Momentum Against HAR

Delhi Vs Haryana Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Toss Update
Delhi won the toss and have opted to field.
Delhi Vs Haryana Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Live Streaming Details
Only the matches between Karnataka vs Madhya Pradesh and Baroda vs Chandigarh will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website. You can still catch all the live action as it happens through our live blogs, starting from 9:00AM (IST) onwards.
Delhi Vs Haryana Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Today's Matches
Group A
Karnataka vs Madhya Pradesh
Puducherry vs Rajasthan
Jharkhand vs Tripura
Kerala vs Tamil Nadu
Elite Group B
Baroda vs Chandigarh
Hyderabad vs Jammu and Kashmir
Assam vs Vidarbha
Bengal vs Uttar Pradesh
Elite Group C
Goa vs Maharashtra
Mumbai vs Punjab
Chhattisgarh vs Uttarakhand
Himachal Pradesh vs Sikkim
Elite Group D
Delhi vs Haryana
Odisha vs Railways
Andhra vs Services
Gujarat vs Saurashtra
Delhi Vs Haryana Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 7: Match Details
Fixture: Delhi Vs Haryana, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 round 7
Time: 9:00AM (IST)
Venue: BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 3, Bengaluru
Delhi Vs Haryana Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 7: Squads
Haryana Squad: Mayank Shandilya, Ankit Kumar(c), Himanshu Rana, Yashvardhan Dalal(w), Parth Vats, Samant Jakhar, Rahul Tewatia, Anshul Kamboj, Anuj Thakral, Ajay Singh, Amit Rana, Bhuwan Rohilla, Nishant Sindhu, Sumit Kumar, Yuvraj Yogender Singh, Ishant Bhardwaj, Ashish Siwach
Delhi Squad: Sarthak Ranjan, Priyansh Arya, Nitish Rana, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Tejasvi Dahiya, Harsh Tyagi, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Simarjeet Singh, Vaibhav Kandpal, Hrithik Shokeen, Yash Dhull, Rohan Rana, Divij Mehra, Arpit Rana, Ayush Doseja