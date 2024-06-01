Ishant Sharma, is an Indian cricketer known for his fast-medium bowling, has represented India in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. Standing at 6 feet 4 inches tall, he earned the affectionate nickname "Lambu" during his Under-19 days due to his height and slender build. Despite being a "rhythm" bowler, he's counted among India's fastest, clocking speeds over 150 km/h in international cricket and the IPL. Sharma's cricket journey began at age 14, and he rapidly rose through the ranks, making his Ranji Trophy debut at 18.

In May 2007, Sharma debuted in the test team for the Bangladesh tour, replacing Munaf Patel. In the second test, he bowled three overs, conceding only five runs without claiming a wicket. Sharma was then called up for the England tour in July–August 2007. He returned for the 3rd Test against Pakistan in December 2007, securing 5 wickets in Bangalore, which earned him a spot in India's squad for the Australia tour.

In January 2008, Sharma replaced the injured Zaheer Khan in the second test at the SCG during the Australia tour. Despite a strong start, a controversial decision denied him a wicket. During the 2008 Test series against Australia in India, Sharma emerged as the top wicket-taker with 16 dismissals, earning the man-of-the-series title. Throughout the series, he dismissed Australian captain Ricky Ponting three times, earning him the nickname "Ishant's bunny."

In 2010, Sharma was released by his IPL team. However, he found success with Deccan Chargers in 2011, taking 11 wickets in 12 matches. During India's tour of West Indies in 2011, Sharma played a pivotal role, securing three wickets in each innings of the first Test and reaching his 100th Test wicket in the second Test. He emerged as the leading wicket-taker with 22 dismissals, contributing to India's 1–0 series victory.

Sharma also featured in all four Tests during India's tour of Australia in 2011–12, which ended in a 4–0 series loss despite his five-wicket haul. In March 2012, Sharma faced a downturn, possibly due to being over-bowled, particularly in the IPL on flat tracks.

In 2013, following the disbandment of the Deccan Chargers franchise, Ishant Sharma was transferred to Sunrisers Hyderabad but was released the following year as they retained other players.

During the 2014 tour of England, Sharma delivered his career-best figures of 7/74 at Lord's but ended the series with India's loss.

In the 2015 three-match Test series in Sri Lanka, Sharma finished with 13 wickets, including a 5-wicket haul, but an altercation led to a one-match ban imposed by the ICC. Despite this, he reached the milestone of 200 Test wickets during the series, which India won 2–1.

Sharma's IPL experienced fluctuations, including being unsold in the 2018 auction. In August 2018, he celebrated his 250th Test wicket during the fourth Test against England.

In August 2019, Ishant marked his 9th Test 5-wicket haul against West Indies and achieved his maiden half-century in Test cricket. Despite contributing to crucial Test matches, he went unsold in the 2022 IPL Mega Auction.

In February 2021, Ishant reached a significant milestone by completing his 100th Test match against England in the third Test match, which was also the second day/night Test in India, held at the Motera Stadium. With this achievement, Ishant Sharma became only the 4th Indian bowler to reach the century mark in Test matches, joining the legendary Kapil Dev as the only other fast bowler to accomplish this feat.

In 2023, the Indian pacer was picked again by the Delhi Capitals franchise at the base price of Rs. 50 Lakhs and retained by the same franchise for the same price in 2024 as well.