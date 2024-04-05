Cricket

IPL 2024: Kuldeep Blow For Delhi Capitals, Spinner 'Will Take Some Time To Get Match Fit'

Since Kuldeep Yadav is a centrally-contracted player and an ICC T20 World Cup hopeful, the National Cricket Academy's sports science and medical team will have a big say in his injury and rehab management

X/ @imkuldeep18
Kuldeep Yadav picked up the niggle after Delhi Capitals' second game of IPL 2024 against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur Photo: X/ @imkuldeep18


Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav is nursing a groin niggle and has been advised rest as a precautionary measure by the Delhi Capitals (DC) team management in the ongoing Indian Premier League. (Full Coverage|More Cricket News)

The 29-year-old left-arm spinner picked up the niggle after DC's second game of the season against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, which the team lost.

IPL 2024: Capitals' practice session - | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
Indian Premier League 2024: Delhi Capitals Preseason Photos

BY Photo Webdesk

The player was forced to miss out on the next couple of contests where veteran pacer Ishant Sharma returned to the playing XI.

"It will take some time for him to be match fit," an IPL source told PTI when asked about Kuldeep's status.

Since he is a centrally-contracted player and a T20 World Cup hopeful, National Cricket Academy's sports science and medical team will have a big say in Kuldeep's injury and rehab management.

It is mandatory for franchises to report niggles and injury concerns of an India player to the NCA.

