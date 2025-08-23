Football

Bayern Munich 6-0 RB Leipzig, Bundesliga 2025-26: Kane, Olise Impress As Champions Register Huge Win

Harry Kane scored a hat trick as Bayern Munich started its Bundesliga title defense with a 6-0 demolition of Leipzig on Friday. The Bavarian powerhouse dominated with the exception of a 15-minute spell after halftime when Antonio Nusa went close for the visitors. Nusa, who also had a goal ruled out, served to only rile more goals from Kane, who was supported by the outstanding Michael Olise, who scored two, and Luis Díaz, who got the other goal and set up two on his Bundesliga debut. “We wanted to come out with a statement and that’s exactly what we done,” Kane told Sky TV. “Leipzig are a good side but today we was on top in all areas and we was clinical when we needed to be, so we can enjoy this.”