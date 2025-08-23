Football

Bayern Munich 6-0 RB Leipzig, Bundesliga 2025-26: Kane, Olise Impress As Champions Register Huge Win

Harry Kane scored a hat trick as Bayern Munich started its Bundesliga title defense with a 6-0 demolition of Leipzig on Friday. The Bavarian powerhouse dominated with the exception of a 15-minute spell after halftime when Antonio Nusa went close for the visitors. Nusa, who also had a goal ruled out, served to only rile more goals from Kane, who was supported by the outstanding Michael Olise, who scored two, and Luis Díaz, who got the other goal and set up two on his Bundesliga debut. “We wanted to come out with a statement and that’s exactly what we done,” Kane told Sky TV. “Leipzig are a good side but today we was on top in all areas and we was clinical when we needed to be, so we can enjoy this.”

Bundesliga: RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig | Photo: Sven Hoppe/DPA via AP

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane, center, celebrates scoring during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig at Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany.

2/10
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig
Bundesliga: RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich | Photo: Sven Hoppe/DPA via AP

Bayern Munich's Luis Díaz, 2nd right, celebrates scoring during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig at Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany.

3/10
Bundesliga 2025-26: RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich
Bundesliga 2025-26: Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig | Photo: Sven Hoppe/DPA via AP

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane celebrates scoring during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig at Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany.

4/10
Bundesliga 2025-26: Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig
Bundesliga 2025-26: RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich | Photo: Sven Hoppe/DPA via AP

Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry, right, and Leipzig's Loïs Openda in action during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig at Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany.

5/10
Germany Soccer Bundesliga: RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich
Germany Soccer Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig | Photo: Sven Hoppe/DPA via AP

Bayern Munich's Konrad Laimer, left, and Jonathan Tah challenge RB Leipzig's Loïs Openda during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig at Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany.

6/10
Germany Soccer Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig
Germany Soccer Bundesliga: RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich | Photo: Sven Hoppe/|DPA via AP

Bayern Munich's Leon Goretzka, right, and Leipzig's Nicolas Seiwald in action during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig at Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany.

7/10
Bundesliga Soccer Match: RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich
Bundesliga Soccer Match: Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig | Photo: Sven Hoppe/DPA via AP

Bayern Munich's Jonathan Tah, center left, and Leipzig's Xaver Schlager in action during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig at Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany.

8/10
Bundesliga Soccer Match: Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig
Bundesliga Soccer Match: RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich | Photo: Sven Hoppe/DPA via AP

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane, left, and Leipzig's Nicolas Seiwald in action during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig at Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany.

9/10
RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig | Photo: Sven Hoppe/DPA via AP

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane, left, scores during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig at Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany.

10/10
Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich | Photo: Sven Hoppe/DPA via AP

Bayern Munich's Luis Díaz, right, and RB Leipzig's Willi Orbán in action during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig at Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany.

