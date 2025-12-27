Putin: Russia Boosted Weapons Output 22-Fold Since Start Of Ukraine War

Vladimir Putin said Russia has increased production of striking weapons and ammunition by 22 times during the Ukraine conflict.
Tank production rose 2.2 times, military aircraft 4.6 times, armoured vehicles 3.7 times, and electronic warfare systems 12.5 times, he said.
Putin credited state support and the wider economy, while stressing future focus on cost reduction, AI use, and advanced weapons development.
President Vladimir Putin stated on Friday that Russia has increased its manufacturing of weapons and ammunition by 22 times during the conflict in Ukraine.
Putin stated on television during a meeting with representatives of the defence sector in the Kremlin that the production of tanks has increased by 2.2 times, military planes by 4.6 times, and striking weapons and ammunition by an astounding 22 times.
The Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Vladimir Putin, stated that, as the nature of battle is always changing, defence industry companies that provide equipment to troops participating in operations are receiving all the necessary equipment.
“State support measures have allowed them to quickly strengthen their material and technical base, resulting in a significant increase in the production of highly sought-after weapons since 2022,” Putin was quoted as saying by state-run RIA Novosti.
Production of armoured fighting and personnel carriers, BMP and APC, has grown by 3.7 times, electronic warfare equipment by 12.5 times and rocket artillery weapons by 9.6 times.
“This is all the result of the joint efforts of defence industry enterprises, and of course, the entire economy. Without development and a stable financial situation, and without a stable economy overall, this would have been impossible,” Putin underscored.
At the same time, the experience gained during the special military operation (SMO) is being fully utilised in the formation of the new image of the military-industrial complex, the president noted.
“During the special military operation, the nature, forms, and methods of conducting combat operations are constantly changing,” he explained.
Putin cited reducing production costs as a key area for future work.
He also advocated for the active application of artificial intelligence and the ongoing development of weapons testing and testing facilities.
Nearly half of all armament investment goes towards high-priority systems, which include weapons that will influence the future and the inventiveness of the armed forces, such as communications, space assets, strategic nuclear forces, and air defence systems.
Russia's Armament Production State Programme for 2027-2036, which Defence Minister Andrei Belousov revealed on December 17, aims to increase future combat capabilities rather than the quantity of weapons and equipment, according to RIA Novosti.