Putin: Russia Boosted Weapons Output 22-Fold Since Start Of Ukraine War

He also advocated for the active application of artificial intelligence and the ongoing development of weapons testing and testing facilities.



Nearly half of all armament investment goes towards high-priority systems, which include weapons that will influence the future and the inventiveness of the armed forces, such as communications, space assets, strategic nuclear forces, and air defence systems.



Russia's Armament Production State Programme for 2027-2036, which Defence Minister Andrei Belousov revealed on December 17, aims to increase future combat capabilities rather than the quantity of weapons and equipment, according to RIA Novosti.