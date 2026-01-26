R-Day Special: First Republic Day After Op Sindoor, India Flaunts Indigenous Missiles, Displaying Its Military Might

The successful development of the Long Range Anti-Ship Missile places India in the elite club of nations with hypersonic missile capability.
Also featuring in the Republic Day parade were the BrahMos and Akash weapon systems and Suryastra, the rocket launcher system with deep-strike capabilities, which were showcased for the first time.
Unmanned ground systems such as NIGRAHA (Suppressor), Bhairav, BHUVIRAKSHA (Divine Protector), and Krishna showcased India’s capabilities in autonomous.
As the 77th Republic Day parade rolled down Kartavya Path in the national capital on Monday, on showcase were the advanced LR-AShM, a hypersonic glide missile capable of engaging static and moving targets and designed to carry various payloads for ranges of up to 1,500 km. This weapon system is designed to meet the coastal battery requirements of the Indian Navy.
The Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) Long Range Anti-Ship Missile (LR-AShM) is configured with a two-stage solid propulsion rocket motor system, and its successful development places India in the elite club of nations with hypersonic missile capability. The LR-AShM is among the indigenous defence systems and is likely to become one of India’s lethal strategic assets as the country’s technological prowess and operational capability grow.
Also featuring in the Republic Day parade were the BrahMos and Akash weapon systems and Suryastra, the rocket launcher system with deep-strike capabilities, which were showcased for the first time. Rolling past the saluting dais were the two key pillars of India’s air defence architecture—the Akash Weapon System and the ABHRA Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile System (MRSAM)—forming a robust layered shield for the Indian Army. They have been described as reflecting “India’s growing indigenous strength in air defence”.
Innovations by DRDO’s Joint Venture with Private Players on Display
Artillery systems on display included the DHANUSH 155 mm, 45-calibre towed artillery gun and the AMOGH Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), demonstrating India’s long-range precision strike capability. DHANUSH, manufactured in India, has a firing range beyond 40 km and a burst rate of one shell per 12 seconds. The AMOGH, developed by DRDO with Kalyani Strategic Systems and Tata Advanced Systems, has a range exceeding 43 km, a burst rate of five rounds per minute, and full gun automation with night-firing capability.
High-mobility and reconnaissance vehicles included the High Mobility Reconnaissance Vehicle (HMRV), featuring battlefield surveillance radars, drones, and anti-drone guns. These vehicles support small teams in deep reconnaissance, special operations, and precision engagement using integrated anti-tank guided missiles and tethered drones.
Aerial platforms on display included the Advanced Light Helicopter DHRUV, performing reconnaissance, transport, casualty evacuation, and fire support across high-altitude, desert, maritime, and battlefield environments. Helicopters such as RUDRA and the Light Combat Helicopter Prachand demonstrated precision strikes, reconnaissance, and close air support.
Unmanned ground systems such as NIGRAHA (Suppressor), Bhairav, BHUVIRAKSHA (Divine Protector), and Krishna showcased India’s capabilities in autonomous operations, delivering machine-gun and grenade-launcher fire, evacuating casualties, providing logistics support, and conducting reconnaissance in hazardous areas.
The Drone Shakti lorry exhibited indigenous drone systems, including Kharga Chakr, Shakti, Prahar, Navastra, Baaz, Sudarshan, Dhruva Prahar, and Adrushyam, along with the counter-drone system PRABAL, demonstrating operational readiness through artificial intelligence, robotics, additive manufacturing, and quantum computing.
NAGASTRA, an indigenous loitering munition for deep precision strikes, was also displayed along with all-terrain vehicles (ATVs).
The Akash Weapon System, a short-range surface-to-air missile (SR-SAM), is India’s first indigenously developed surface-to-air missile system. Designed to counter a wide range of aerial threats, Akash has airspace surveillance up to 150 kilometres and an engagement range of 25 to 30 kilometres.
Inducted into both the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force, Akash was described as “a flagship Make in India success”, significantly strengthening India’s layered air defence and deterrence capability.
Alongside Akash is the MRSAM, also known as the Abhra Weapon System. A medium-range air defence system, MRSAM protects critical assets and field forces against aircraft, helicopters, and subsonic and supersonic cruise missiles. With airspace surveillance up to 300 kilometres and an engagement range of up to 70 kilometres, the system adds “depth, resilience, and reach to India’s air defence architecture”.
India’s long-range artillery capability was showcased through the SURYASTRA Universal Rocket Launcher System. An indigenous multi-calibre rocket system, Suryastra is mounted on a highly mobile 6x6 BEML high-mobility vehicle and has been developed and manufactured by Nibe.
Also on display was the BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile Weapon System. Often described as a formidable embodiment of India’s strategic deterrence and technological excellence, BrahMos is a ramjet-powered supersonic cruise missile capable of speeds of up to Mach 2.8, making it among the fastest cruise missiles in the world.
These systems included the Integrated Combat Suite (ICS), Wire-Guided Heavyweight Torpedo (WGHWT), and Air Independent Propulsion, which will ensure combat supremacy in the underwater domain. The ICS is a collaborative effort of eight DRDO laboratories with active involvement from about 150 major industry partners and MSMEs across India.
The ICS is a new-generation submarine-based defence system vital for underwater warfare and anti-submarine operations. It is a system of systems that provides unparalleled situational awareness by presenting the threat picture to enable tactical decisions and actions such as weapon selection, launch, and guidance.
Rising Role of Private Players in Military Technologies
Operation Sindoor has put a spotlight on India’s growing defence strength, especially the rising role of private companies in military technology. A decade ago, India mostly depended on public sector undertakings (PSUs) and foreign imports for defence needs. Now, private firms are leading innovation and becoming key partners in building modern systems for warfare.
Firms such as Tata Advanced Systems (TAS), Alpha Design Technologies (ADTL), Paras Defence & Space Technologies, ideaForge, and IG Drones are no longer just supporting players; they are helping shape India’s military future. TAS, for example, is working with Airbus Spain to manufacture C-295 military transport aircraft at the country’s first private aircraft factory in Vadodara.
Paras Defence is known for its work in electronic warfare, optics, and drone systems. Alpha Design provides everything from radars to tank parts and satellite equipment. Other major players such as Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Adani Group, and Bharat Forge are also expanding their presence in defence. For instance, L&T has won contracts worth over Rs 13,000 crore to supply radar and weapon systems. Adani recently opened two new plants to manufacture ammunition and missiles in Uttar Pradesh, aiming to meet 25% of India’s small-calibre ammunition needs.
One of the biggest success stories of the private sector has been in drone technology. In the 1990s, India began using Israeli drones such as the Heron and Searcher. However, the 1999 Kargil War highlighted the need for real-time intelligence from indigenous systems. Since then, DRDO and private firms have worked to develop Indian drones.
By May 2025, India’s armed forces were using several home-grown drones. ideaForge’s SWITCH UAV and NETRA V2, developed with DRDO, have already been deployed. Alpha Design partnered with Israel’s Elbit Systems to build the SkyStriker, a drone capable of precision attacks. Solar Industries’ Nagastra-1 added to India’s strike options, while NewSpace Research provided drone-swarm capabilities for the Air Force.
The Drone Federation of India, with over 550 companies and 5,500 pilots, aims to make India a global drone hub by 2030. IG Drones, which works with the Indian Army and government agencies, is an example of how private firms are providing services, research, and manufacturing for defence.
India’s defence exports touched nearly Rs 24,000 crore ($2.9 billion) in FY25, with private firms playing a major role. The government aims to double this to Rs 50,000 crore by 2029. The Indian drone market alone could be worth $11 billion by 2030, accounting for over 12% of the global share.