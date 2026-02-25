PRAHAAR: Administrative Doctrine Or Positioning Of Security Narrative Before Crucial Assembly Polls?

PRAHAAR — unveiled by the Ministry of Home Affairs — is India’s first comprehensive national counter-terror and cybersecurity doctrine. PRAHAAR stands for Policy for Response Against Hostile Activities and Radicalism. It is not a new law, nor does it establish a new agency. Instead, it functions as an overarching strategic framework designed to integrate intelligence-led prevention, inter-agency coordination, cyber-threat management, counter-radicalisation and post-attack recovery into a single policy architecture.