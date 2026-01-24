UAPA In J&K: ‘Prolonged Detention And Delayed Trials Make Process The Punishment’

Normally, you are innocent until proven guilty, and getting bail is your right. Under UAPA, if a judge thinks the police’s accusations look true at first, they must deny bail. The problem is that at this early stage, the judge is generally reframing itself to check if the evidence is actually good or if the witnesses are lying. The court basically has to take the police word for it. This forces the accused person to prove they are innocent before the trial even starts, which is nearly impossible without a full investigation.