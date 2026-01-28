Sharjeel Imam Completes Six Years In Jail Following Bail Denial In Delhi Riots Case

Obviously, I am pleased to hear about this. Not just the reach on social media, but also the dedication and optimism of our team. I am proud of them. It is a long journey and a struggle ahead of us. The elections are just the starting point. This atmosphere on social media and widespread support give us hope and show us that we are already helping set the discourse for starting the conversations. It gives us hope that in months and years to come, we will be able to build something tangible; something which may help the voiceless find their voice in this chaos.