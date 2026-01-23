Voices From Prison: The Hypocrisy Of Liberals And The 'Good Muslim Bad Muslim' Narrative

To understand the Supreme Court judgement, it is important to first realise that neither Khalid and Imam, nor the five others who were granted bail by the court were incarcerated in this case for their role in organising the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) movement and the road blockades that were used as a means of protest as part of it. FIR 59/2020, to which this case relates, is about an alleged conspiracy to organise communal riots in North-East Delhi that resulted in the deaths of 54 people, as per official figures. The reason this is important is because Imam has already been granted bail in each of the individual First Information Reports (FIRs) registered for speeches given by him, including the now well-known speech calling for blocking the ‘chicken’s neck’ connecting the North East with the Indian mainland, and the incidents of road blockades in various places where the speeches were given, and these could thus not by themselves be the subject matter here. In fact, Imam’s case, insofar as the conspiracy to organise the Delhi riots is concerned, stands on a much better footing than the others as he was arrested over a month before the riots occurred, is not alleged to have been present during any of the alleged acts of violence, is not supposed to have attended the meetings where violence was discussed, and had no communication with the other co-accused in the case—the last being necessary for a ‘conspiracy’ to be hatched.