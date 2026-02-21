Everyday Muslim: Breaking Stereotypes In Hindi Cinema's Muslim Portrayals

In an industry dominated by the Khans for decades, attempts to normalise the portrayal of Muslim characters are shockingly few and far between. Shahrukh Khan’s Dear Zindagi (2016) barely qualifies because although he plays a therapist with a Muslim name, Jahangir Khan, the film centres around Kaira, played by Alia Bhatt, and tells us nothing about Khan’s life outside of his therapy sessions with Kaira. Besides this, while Pathaan (2023) was celebrated for its bold title, as the film progresses, it is made clear that the protagonist does not know of his own origins—he was raised in an orphanage, joined the Indian Army and is called ‘Pathan’ only as an honorific given by the inhabitants of a Pathan village in Afghanistan that he saved in an operation by the Indian Army. Oh, and he says “Assalamualaikum” in the film. Twice. Salman Khan’s contribution has been Sultan (2016), the one film that actually clears the test on all fours. Sultan centres around the lives of two wrestlers who eat, pray, love and nothing turns on the fact that they are Muslim. Besides this, the only other manner in which Salman normalises being Muslim is by releasing his films on Eid every year. Aamir Khan came close with Secret Superstar (2017), the story of a Muslim girl who wants to become a singer, but he could not resist the trope of an abusive Muslim husband and father who fully conforms to the image of the Muslim man peddled by right-wing propaganda, abusing and confining his wife and daughter. Saif Ali Khan has not meaningfully even tried to enter the space; his greatest act of rebellion in his many years in the industry has been to name his son Taimur.