'When All Indians are Hindus': RSS's 100-yr-old Paradox Revisited

Let us first see if this definition of Hindu is in line with the definition traditionally adopted by the RSS over the last 100 years. The founder of the RSS, Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, was deeply inspired by V. D. Savarkar, and relied upon the ideas of Savarkar in his book, Hindutva, published in 1923, for the ideological foundation of his organisation. Savarkar defines a Hindu as someone who looks to the land from the Indus to the seas as the land of his forefathers, who has inherited the blood of the Hindu race that inhabited this land, who claims as his own the culture of that race, including their language, literature, art, law, jurisprudence, ceremonies, festivals, and above all, who views this land as his holy land. And before the apologists of the RSS start doing acrobatics to try and fit Muslims into this definition, it bears mention that Savarkar did not leave that question open-ended. He said: “So although the root-meaning of the word Hindu like the sister epithet Hindi may mean only an Indian, yet, as it is we would be straining the usage of words too much—we fear, to the point of breaking—if we call a Mohammedan a Hindu because of his being a resident of India.”