RSS Has Not Imprisoned Itself With A Fixed Ideology: Ram Madhav

Founder K.B. Hedgewar’s views were very political. When he started the RSS, the very first mission of every RSS member was to free India. Golwalkar added a spiritual and religious dimension. When Balasaheb Deoras became the third chief, he added a major social dimension. He was the one to first articulate that caste has outlived its utility.

Golwalkar had a slightly different view. He was not glorifying the present-day caste system, but he tried to differentiate it from the ancient system of varnas. Probably the current caste system has become corrupted because of certain evil things that have crept in. But Balasaheb was more forthright. He went one step further to say that this caste system has outlived and should go. That was a major step forward for the RSS. Based on that idea, the RSS launched its service activities among the country’s poor and socio-economically backward people. The RSS has focused on these services in the 90s and early 2000s. Now, under Bhagwat, the RSS has started becoming more open as an organisation. These new things that each chief has added, free from any shackles of a fixed ideological framework, have helped this organisation grow and remain relevant even today.