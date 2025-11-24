Mohan Bhagwat: Days Of Invasions Are Over, Ram Temple Flag Will Be Unfurled

At Lucknow’s Gita Prerna Mahotsav, Bhagwat links Gita teachings to India’s civilisational identity; CM Adityanath highlights RSS volunteer-driven funding

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Mohan Bhagwat, RSS, Ram Temple, Bhagavad Gita, Yogi Adityanath
Bhagwat told the audience that the text offered moral clarity at a time when the world appeared “lost, exhausted and directionless”. File Photo; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Mohan Bhagwat links Bhagavad Gita teachings to India’s civilisational values at Lucknow event.

  • He says the days of invasions are over and the Ram temple flag represents India’s continuity.

  • CM Yogi Adityanath defends RSS volunteer funding and urges duty-driven service across communities.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday linked the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita to what he called India’s civilisational continuity, addressing a gathering in Lucknow that the “days of invasions” were over and that the Ram temple symbolised a renewed assertion of identity. According to Indian Express, he was speaking at the Gita Prerna Mahotsav alongside Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Bhagwat told the audience that the text offered moral clarity at a time when the world appeared “lost, exhausted and directionless”. “Wo vaibhav ke din bhi nahi rahe. Wo akramano ke din bhi chale gaye. Ab Ram Mandir par jhanda fahrane waale hain. Tab bhi Bharat tha, Ab bhi Bharat hai,” he said. Indian Express reported that he linked the scripture’s message to India’s long historical arc, saying the country “used to be the Vishwaguru”, survived a thousand years of invasions, destruction of places of worship and forced conversions, but retained its civilisational identity.

Asked if Muslims can join the organisation, Bhagwat responded that the RSS does not admit or exclude anyone based on religion or caste. - File Photo; Representative image
Mohan Bhagwat Says RSS Supports Policies, Not Parties; Muslims Welcome As ‘Sons Of Bharat Mata’

BY Outlook News Desk

Related Content
Related Content

He urged people to move beyond mere recitation. “We are here because the Gita has to be lived, not just recited. Its 700 slokas must be read, contemplated and applied in our daily lives,” he said, drawing a parallel between Arjuna’s battlefield dilemma and present-day uncertainties. He added that Krishna’s counsel emphasised courage and responsibility: “Do not escape. Stand firm, confront the problem and act without ego or fear.”

Bhagwat also endorsed efforts to make the Gita more accessible through practical interpretations, arguing that personal transformation grounded in the text should feed wider social change. Indian Express reported that he framed the scripture as a guide for both individual conduct and collective renewal.

Sharing the stage, Adityanath defended the RSS’s funding pattern, stressing that the organisation operates on voluntary support rather than foreign or institutional contributions. “We tell diplomats and foreign envoys that we have worked as swayamsevaks. There is no funding pattern. No OPEC country or international church funds it. RSS stands on the strength of society and works with a spirit of service,” he said.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat - PTI
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Calls For Swadeshi Production Amid US Tariff Impact, Hails India’s Diverse Tradition

BY Outlook News Desk

The chief minister described the Gita as a “divine mantra” and said Indian traditions view religion as a way of life rooted in duty rather than ritual alone. “In our tradition, religion is not limited to rituals or methods of worship; these are only small components,” he said, adding that while people may choose their own forms of worship, the essence of Sanatan Dharma lies in living responsibly.

He argued that moral conduct brings virtue while wrongdoing yields sin, and said the Sangh’s service extends across religion, language and region. He criticised those who “turn service into a tool of deals and influence” and who, he claimed, seek to change India’s demographic character through pressure or inducement.

Adityanath also spoke of improving public services, pointing to innovations such as robot-assisted sewage cleaning to reduce risks for manual workers and enhance ease of living.

(With inputs from Indian Express)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 3: IND All-Out For 201, Marco Jansen Takes A Six-For

  2. India Vs South Africa: Cricketing Taboo Of Follow On Returns After Guwahati Collapse

  3. India Vs South Africa, ODI Series: BCCI Announces Squad; Shubman Gill Officially Out - Check Who's In, Who's Out

  4. IND Vs SA, 2nd Test: When Was India Last Asked To Follow-On At Home – Check Details

  5. India Vs South Africa 2nd Test: Senuran Muthusamy Recalls 2019 Horror Tour - What Really Happened?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  3. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  4. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  2. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  4. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  5. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Breaking ‘Inherited’ Taboos: Why Kerala Muslims Are Remarrying Under Special Marriage Act

  2. Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert: Cold Wave Intensifies, Heavy Rain Expected November 26-28

  3. Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party Dissolves All Units After Bihar Poll Rout

  4. The Life and Times of Madvi Hidma 

  5. Bihar’s Growing Crisis of Muslim Representation: How Polarisation, Party Strategy, AIMIM Shaped 2025 Mandate

Entertainment News

  1. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  2. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  3. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  4. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  5. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

US News

  1. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  2. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  3. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

  4. Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

  5. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

World News

  1. G20 Security Success Must Become Standard For Citizens, Says Expert

  2. You Should Have Warned Us G20 is So Tough, We Might Have Run Away”: Ramaphosa’s Jibe At PM Modi

  3. Tension Mounts As Germany Urges Syrian Refugees To Return Home

  4. Amnesty Shares Video Of UK Police Arresting Protesting Mannequin

  5. How Politics Is Affecting The G-20 Forum

Latest Stories

  1. Dharmendra Dies At 89: Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar Pay Emotional Tribute To The He-Man Of Bollywood

  2. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  3. No More Pocket Veto: How Justice Pardiwala’s Judgment in TN Governor’s case Redefined Assent to Bills

  4. Biratnagar Kings Vs Janakpur Bolts Highlights, Nepal Premier League 2025: BIK Beat JKB By 9 Runs In Low-Scoring Affair

  5. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  6. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  7. Horoscope Today, November 24, 2025: What’s in Store for Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces & More

  8. Justice Surya Kant: 53rd Chief Justice Of India; Courter of Controversy