Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday lauded the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for completing 100 years of unwavering service to the nation, emphasizing that the organization operates entirely on voluntary social contributions without relying on foreign or institutional funding. Speaking at the 'Divya Gita Prerana Mahotsav' organized to mark the occasion, Adityanath, in the presence of RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, recounted how foreign diplomats and envoys frequently inquire about the Sangh's funding model, only to be told that it thrives on the dedication of 'swayamsevaks' (volunteers) and societal backing.
The event, held at a sprawling venue in Lucknow, drew thousands of RSS members and drew on the timeless wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita as a unifying force for India's 140 crore people. Yogi Adityanath highlighted the RSS's ethos of 'nation first,' asserting that it supports anyone contributing to elevating India's global stature. He contrasted this with entities he accused of weaponizing service for "deals and influence," alleging they seek to erode India's demographic fabric through coercion, avarice, and external pressures, implicitly targeting organizations reliant on overseas funds. "No OPEC nation or international church bankrolls us. RSS stands tall on society's strength and the spirit of sewa (service)," Adityanath declared, underscoring the organization's independence as a beacon of self-reliance in a world of shadowy influences.
Bhagwat, in his address, echoed the theme by portraying the RSS as a "body of individuals" unbound by institutional shackles, urging critics to recognize its organic roots. He stressed that modern India must adhere to dharma, declaring the era of invasions over and calling for a harmonious society guided by Gita's principles. Adityanath further portrayed 'dharma' not merely as ritual for Hindus but as a holistic way of life, positioning the RSS's volunteer-driven model as a counter to narratives of foreign meddling that have long dogged right-wing outfits in India.