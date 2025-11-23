The event, held at a sprawling venue in Lucknow, drew thousands of RSS members and drew on the timeless wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita as a unifying force for India's 140 crore people. Yogi Adityanath highlighted the RSS's ethos of 'nation first,' asserting that it supports anyone contributing to elevating India's global stature. He contrasted this with entities he accused of weaponizing service for "deals and influence," alleging they seek to erode India's demographic fabric through coercion, avarice, and external pressures, implicitly targeting organizations reliant on overseas funds. "No OPEC nation or international church bankrolls us. RSS stands tall on society's strength and the spirit of sewa (service)," Adityanath declared, underscoring the organization's independence as a beacon of self-reliance in a world of shadowy influences.