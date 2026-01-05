Manipur: Two Injured In Blasts In Bishnupur, Probe Underway

Angry residents accused security forces of lapses, argued with personnel at the site, and dismantled a makeshift security bunker.

Outlook News Desk
manipur violence
representational image | | Photo: PTI
  • Two consecutive explosions, one suspected to be caused by an IED, rocked Bishnupur district on Monday morning.

  • Two locals were injured, who are now out of danger.

  • Political parties and civil society groups condemned the incident, with several organisations calling a 24-hour statewide shutdown from Wednesday.

Two people were injured in two successive explosions in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Monday morning, police said.

The first blast, suspected to have been triggered by an improvised explosive device (IED), took place at around 5:45 am at an abandoned house in Ngaukon under the Phougakchao police station area. According to police, the house has been lying vacant since ethnic violence erupted in the state in May 2023, with the owner and his family currently staying at a relief camp.

The second explosion occurred nearly 200 metres away at about 8:45 am, when locals had gathered at the spot after learning about the earlier blast, officials said.

Two residents — Sanatomba Singh and Indubala Devi — suffered splinter injuries to their right legs. They were taken to a government hospital, where doctors said they were out of danger.

Police said the blast sites have been examined and an investigation has been initiated.

Manipur's Kuki-Zo MLAs Lead 'Symbolic' Silent Protest In Delhi | - Rakhi Bose/Outlook
Kuki Groups Resolve To Stop Poppy Cultivation In Manipur’s Kangpokpi District

BY Outlook News Desk

Meanwhile, angry locals engaged in heated arguments with security personnel who reached the area after the explosions, alleging security lapses despite the deployment of a large number of forces in nearby locations. The protesters also dismantled a makeshift security bunker in the vicinity.

Condemning the incident, the BJP demanded the arrest of those responsible for the blasts.

"We stand with the affected families and reaffirm our commitment to peace, security, and the rule of law in Manipur," the party said in a statement.

"Justice will prevail. Manipur stands united," it added.

Local MLA Premchandra Singh said the people of Manipur were seeking peace.

"Anyone engaging in acts detrimental to others will eventually get appropriate actions as per the law," he said.

Several organisations, including the Indigenous People Organisation and the All Manipur Students' Union, have called for a 24-hour statewide shutdown beginning at 12 am on Wednesday to protest against the blasts.

(with PTI inputs)

