Four Militants Arrested in Manipur Over Extortion

Security forces in Manipur have stepped up operations against militant networks and narcotics-linked activities even as fresh violence and renewed political demands underline the state’s continuing instability.
In a series of coordinated actions over the past few days, police arrested four members of proscribed militant outfits for allegedly extorting money, while joint teams of security forces and the forest department destroyed nearly 65 acres of illegal poppy cultivation across Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts.
Among those arrested was a woman cadre of the banned People’s Liberation Army (PLA), who was apprehended from her residence in the Tera Loukrakpam area of Imphal West on Friday. Police said ₹1 lakh in suspected extortion money was recovered from her possession.
In Bishnupur district, security forces detained three more militants linked to outlawed groups. A 22-year-old member of Prepak (Pro) was arrested from Phoijing Tera Makhong, while another active cadre of the same outfit was picked up from the Karang Maning area. Separately, a 31-year-old member of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Taibanganba faction) was arrested from Wangoo Ahallup, police said
Parallel to these arrests, anti-narcotics operations led to the destruction of poppy plantations spread over hill ranges in two districts. In Kangpokpi, joint teams razed around 55 acres of illicit cultivation at the S. Khonomphai and Denglen village hill ranges. Four temporary huts, fertiliser sacks, farming equipment and herbicides used for illegal cultivation were also demolished.
Another 10 acres of poppy fields were destroyed at the Suangkhong hill range in Churachandpur district in an operation involving security forces, forest officials and an executive magistrate. Items such as urea, salt and sprayers found at the site were destroyed, officials said.
These developments come against the backdrop of fresh violence in Bishnupur district. On January 5, two improvised explosive devices (IEDs exploded near Saiton Nganukon, critically injuring two civilians and reviving fears in an area that has witnessed over two years of unrest. The Centre has since handed over the investigation into the twin blasts to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), officials announced earlier this week.
Meanwhile, Kuki-Zo groups have reiterated their demand for a separate Union Territory with a legislature for Kuki-Zo–inhabited areas of Manipur. The demand was finalised during an internal consultation held in Guwahati and is expected to form the basis of their proposed talks with the Ministry of Home Affairs, underscoring the deep political fault lines that continue to shape the crisis in the state.
(With Inputs from PTI)