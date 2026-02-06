Shutdown Hits Kuki-Zo Areas In Manipur Over Govt Formation

Tribal bodies call bandh in Churachandpur to oppose Kuki-Zo MLAs joining govt

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nemcha Kipgen, Manipur Deputy CM, Kuki-Zo protests Delhi, Manipur ethnic violence
Kuki-Zo Tribal forum protesting against the deputy CM Nemcha Kipgen, one of 10 Kuki Zo MLA’s who took oath as part of the popular govt today in Manipur. Their demand: Nemcha out, justice in. Seperate administration. Photo: Mrinalini Dhyani
Summary
  • Normal life was disrupted in Manipur’s Churachandpur district after Kuki-Zo tribal bodies enforced a shutdown protesting an MLA’s role in government formation.

  • Markets, offices and schools remained shut as clashes erupted near Tuibong, prompting tear gas use and deployment of additional security forces.

  • Tribal groups issued mixed responses, with some opposing Kuki-Zo MLAs’ participation in government while others warned against targeting legislators and urged unity.

Normal life in Manipur's Churachandpur district was affected after two tribal bodies imposed a "total shutdown" in the Kuki-Zo-dominated district to protest the participation of an MLA from the community in the government formation in the state, officials said.

Bandh supporters stopped traffic in certain areas of the district headquarters town on Friday morning while carrying sticks.

Vehicles stayed off the road, and markets were closed. They added that low attendance was also observed in government and educational institutions.

While the Joint Forum of Seven (JF7) enforced a closure in Kuki-Zo regions from 6 am to 6 pm, the Churachandpur section of the Kuki Students Organisation announced a 24-hour total shutdown in the district starting at midnight on Friday.

In the district headquarters town's Tuibong area, the shutdown was particularly noticeable.

The situation remained tense in the district, and additional security forces have been deployed in vital points of the district headquarters town, officials said.

Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights (KWOHR) also announced that it will organise a mass public rally on Friday afternoon to oppose the participation of Kuki-Zo MLAs in the formation of the government.

KWOHR stated that the protest aims to express strong opposition to any move which includes the participation of Kuki-Zo MLAs in the formation of the state government under the prevailing situation.

The rally is intended to convey the collective stand of the Kuki women against political developments they consider unacceptable, it said.

On Thursday evening, clashes broke out between a mob and security forces near Tuibong forest gate, leading to a baton charge and the firing of tear gas shells by security forces to disperse the mob, which indulged in stone-pelting.

Two protesters suffered injuries during the demonstrations, which continued until three in the morning on Friday, according to officials.

Meanwhile, the Indigenous Tribes Advocacy Committee (Pherzwal and Jiribam district) has warned that any attempt to intimidate, demean, threaten or cause harm to MLA N Sanate, as well as vandalism, stealing and robbing of his properties, shall be viewed as deliberately disrespecting the collective stand of tribal people of Pherzawl and Jiribam districts.

Additionally, it stated that it supports the interests of the Manipur Hmar, Kuki, and Zomi tribes and that the recent political events shouldn't incite hostility amongst the three tribes.

The statement came after N Sanate, along with MLA L M Khaute, visited Imphal on Wednesday to be part of the NDA team that staked a claim for government formation. The two Kuki Zo Hmar legislators, along with Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen, also virtually attended the 7th session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly on Thursday. 

