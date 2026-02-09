Houses Torched In Manipur’s Ukhrul District Amid Tangkhul Naga And Kuki Tensions

Armed militants allegedly torched several houses in Manipur’s Ukhrul district after tensions between Tangkhul Naga and Kuki communities escalated. Prohibitory orders imposed and extra security deployed following stone pelting and an assault incident

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Manipur Ukhrul violence Ukhrul district violence Militants set houses on fire Manipur
Video footage circulating online shows armed men setting houses and vehicles alight in the village, with militants in camouflage firing sophisticated weapons into the air. Photo: Video screen grab from X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Armed militants set fire to Tangkhul Naga houses in Litan Sareikhong village late on Monday.

  • The incident followed an assault on a Tangkhul Naga member and stone pelting between the two communities.

  • Prohibitory orders are in place and additional security forces deployed across Ukhrul to restore calm.

Armed militants allegedly set fire to several houses in Manipur's Ukhrul district amid rising tensions between the Tangkhul Naga and Kuki communities, following an assault on a Tangkhul Naga member and subsequent clashes, officials said on Monday.

PTI reported that around midnight on Monday, a number of houses belonging to Tangkhul Naga community members were torched at Litan Sareikhong, allegedly by Kuki militants. A few houses owned by members of the Kuki community were also set ablaze in a nearby location.

Tangkhul is the largest Naga tribe in Manipur, while Litan Sareikhong is a Kuki village. "The damages are being ascertained, and the situation remains tense," a district official told PTI.

Security personnel keep watch as people stage a protest against the participation of MLAs from the Kuki-Zo community in Manipur government formation, in Churachandpur district. - PTI
Protests Erupt In Manipur Hill Districts Over Kuki-Zo MLAs Joining New Govt

BY Outlook News Desk

Video footage circulating online shows armed men setting houses and vehicles alight in the village, with militants in camouflage firing sophisticated weapons into the air. PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the clips.

The unrest escalated after a Tangkhul Naga community member was allegedly assaulted by seven to eight persons at Litan village on Saturday night. According to PTI, the matter was initially settled by the victim's side and the chief of Litan Sareikhong, with both parties agreeing to resolve it through customary means and scheduling a meeting for Sunday.

Related Content
Related Content

However, the meeting did not occur. Instead, a group of villagers from nearby Sikibung reportedly attacked the residence of the Litan Sareikhong chief. They also fired seven rounds while passing near the Litan police station.

Kuki-Zo Tribal forum protesting against the deputy CM Nemcha Kipgen, one of 10 Kuki Zo MLA’s who took oath as part of the popular govt today in Manipur. Their demand: Nemcha out, justice in. Seperate administration. - Mrinalini Dhyani
Shutdown Hits Kuki-Zo Areas In Manipur Over Govt Formation

BY Outlook News Desk

On Sunday evening, the two tribal groups engaged in intense stone pelting at Litan village, leading security forces to fire tear gas shells to disperse them.

Ukhrul District Magistrate Asish Das issued a notification imposing prohibitory orders, citing apprehension of a breach of peace and tranquillity due to tensions between the Tangkhul Naga and Kuki communities. The order prohibits movement outside residences from 7 pm on Sunday until further notice, though it exempts government officials and security personnel.

Issues of Displaced People Top Priority of New Government: Manipur CM - PTI
Issues of Displaced People Top Priority Of New Government: Manipur CM

BY Outlook News Desk

Additional security personnel have been deployed at Mahadev, Lambui, Shangkai, and other areas leading to Litan to maintain law and order and prevent the movement of suspicious persons, the official added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Italy Vs Scotland LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Munsey Brings Up Commanding Fifty, Puts SCO T0 98/0 (11)

  2. Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Quarter-Finals Day 4: MP Hold Edge Against J&K, KL Rahul Century Takes KAR Closer

  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Donald Trump Cheers On Team USA – 'America Is Rooting For You'

  4. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Blackcaps Overcome Early Jolt To Hunt Down 183

  5. RCB Receive $1.8 Billion Bid From Manchester United Owners After WPL 2026 Success

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  3. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  4. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

  5. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Growth Without Workers: How India Engineered the Collapse of Trade Unions

  2. Faith And Politics Collide Again As Tirupati Laddu Row Rekindles In Andhra Pradesh

  3. From Backroom To BMC Mayor’s Chair: The Rise, Early Test Of Ritu Tawde

  4. BJP Will End TMC Rule In Bengal In 2026: Suvendu Adhikari

  5. Congress Protests Arrest Of Pappu Yadav In Patna

Entertainment News

  1. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  2. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  3. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  4. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  5. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

US News

  1. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  2. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  3. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  4. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  5. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

World News

  1. Ripple Effect: Lasting Impacts Of Epstein Files

  2. Bangladesh Seeks UN Help To Probe Killing Of Student Leader Hadi

  3. Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

  4. From Trump To Windsor: Epstein Files Highlight Global Web Of Influential Contacts

  5. India–US Interim Trade Deal: Key Takeaways From The Framework Agreement

Latest Stories

  1. Moolank 9 vs Bhagyank 9: Unveiling the Astrological Secrets of Number 9

  2. Bihar’s Ban On Obscene Bhojpuri Songs Returns — But Has Anything Changed?

  3. Directors Guild Awards 2026: Paul Thomas Anderson Wins Top Prize For One Battle After Another | Full Winners List

  4. 10 Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat Emails; Security Searches Underway

  5. Houses Torched In Manipur’s Ukhrul District Amid Tangkhul Naga And Kuki Tensions

  6. Arijit Singh Returns To Stage In Kolkata, Joins Anoushka Shankar For First Live Show After Playback Exit

  7. Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Quarter-Finals Day 4: MP Hold Edge Against J&K, KL Rahul Century Takes KAR Closer

  8. Italy Vs Scotland LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Munsey Brings Up Commanding Fifty, Puts SCO T0 98/0 (11)