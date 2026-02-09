Houses Torched In Manipur’s Ukhrul District Amid Tangkhul Naga And Kuki Tensions

Armed militants set fire to Tangkhul Naga houses in Litan Sareikhong village late on Monday.
The incident followed an assault on a Tangkhul Naga member and stone pelting between the two communities.
Prohibitory orders are in place and additional security forces deployed across Ukhrul to restore calm.
Armed militants allegedly set fire to several houses in Manipur's Ukhrul district amid rising tensions between the Tangkhul Naga and Kuki communities, following an assault on a Tangkhul Naga member and subsequent clashes, officials said on Monday.
PTI reported that around midnight on Monday, a number of houses belonging to Tangkhul Naga community members were torched at Litan Sareikhong, allegedly by Kuki militants. A few houses owned by members of the Kuki community were also set ablaze in a nearby location.
Tangkhul is the largest Naga tribe in Manipur, while Litan Sareikhong is a Kuki village. "The damages are being ascertained, and the situation remains tense," a district official told PTI.
Video footage circulating online shows armed men setting houses and vehicles alight in the village, with militants in camouflage firing sophisticated weapons into the air. PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the clips.
The unrest escalated after a Tangkhul Naga community member was allegedly assaulted by seven to eight persons at Litan village on Saturday night. According to PTI, the matter was initially settled by the victim's side and the chief of Litan Sareikhong, with both parties agreeing to resolve it through customary means and scheduling a meeting for Sunday.
However, the meeting did not occur. Instead, a group of villagers from nearby Sikibung reportedly attacked the residence of the Litan Sareikhong chief. They also fired seven rounds while passing near the Litan police station.
On Sunday evening, the two tribal groups engaged in intense stone pelting at Litan village, leading security forces to fire tear gas shells to disperse them.
Ukhrul District Magistrate Asish Das issued a notification imposing prohibitory orders, citing apprehension of a breach of peace and tranquillity due to tensions between the Tangkhul Naga and Kuki communities. The order prohibits movement outside residences from 7 pm on Sunday until further notice, though it exempts government officials and security personnel.
Additional security personnel have been deployed at Mahadev, Lambui, Shangkai, and other areas leading to Litan to maintain law and order and prevent the movement of suspicious persons, the official added.
(With inputs from PTI)