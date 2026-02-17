Kuki Students Evacuated From School In Ukhrul Amid Security Concerns

A Kuki student was evacuated from a school in Ukhrul district of Manipur as a precautionary measure.
Authorities cited security concerns amid ongoing ethnic tensions in the state.
Officials and community leaders have appealed for calm and protection of educational spaces.
At least one Kuki student was evacuated from a school in Ukhrul district of Manipur following rising tensions in parts of the region, officials said on Tuesday.
Authorities confirmed that the evacuation was carried out as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the student amid reports of unease in the area. The district administration and local security agencies coordinated the relocation to prevent any untoward incident.
Ukhrul district, predominantly inhabited by the Tangkhul Naga community, has witnessed sporadic tensions in the backdrop of the broader ethnic unrest that has affected Manipur since 2023. While no specific incident was reported at the school, officials said the move was aimed at averting potential risks.
The student was shifted to a safer location under official supervision, and communication was established with the family to ensure their well-being.
Community leaders and civil society organisations have appealed for restraint and harmony, stressing the importance of safeguarding students and educational institutions from the impact of ethnic tensions.
The state government reiterated its commitment to maintaining peace and protecting all communities, particularly children and students, who remain vulnerable during periods of unrest.