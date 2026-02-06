Protests Erupt In Manipur Hill Districts Over Kuki-Zo MLAs Joining New Govt

Thousands of protesters across Manipur’s hill districts rallied against three Kuki-Zo MLAs for joining the BJP-led government, accusing them of betraying the community’s demand for a separate administration.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Priyanka Tupe
Updated on:
Updated on:
24 hours shutdown imposed in Manipurs Churachandpur district amid intense protests.
Security personnel keep watch as people stage a protest against the participation of MLAs from the Kuki-Zo community in Manipur government formation, in Churachandpur district. Photo: PTI
Summary
  • Protesters targeted Deputy CM Nemcha Kipgen and BJP MLAs L M Khaute and N Sanate for violating the January 13 Lungthu Resolution.

  • Rallies were held in Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Tengnoupal, with demands for resignation and separate administration.

  • The protests follow the revocation of President’s Rule and formation of a new BJP-led government in Manipur.

Thousands of protesters across Manipur’s hill districts on Thursday staged rallies opposing the participation of three Kuki-Zo-Hmar MLAs in the formation of the new BJP-led government, accusing them of betraying the community’s demand for a separate administration.

Effigies of BJP MLA and Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen, along with legislators L M Khaute and N Sanate, were burnt in Churachandpur district. Similar protests were held in Kangpokpi and Tengnoupal districts.

In Churachandpur, the rally—jointly organised by the Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights (KWOHR) and the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) women’s wing—marched nearly three kilometres from Koite Playground to the Wall of Remembrance. Protesters raised slogans demanding Kipgen’s resignation and reiterated calls for a separate administrative unit. PTI reported.

The Kuki Zo Council (KZC) said the three MLAs violated the January 13 Lungthu Resolution, which stipulated that community representatives would join any government only after written assurances from the Centre and the state on the creation of a Union Territory with a legislature.

A 24-hour total shutdown in Kuki-majority areas was briefly relaxed to allow the protests. Demonstrations were also reported from Saikul in Kangpokpi district and the border town of Moreh in Tengnoupal.

Security was tightened at the residences of the three MLAs in Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Pherzawl districts following the protests.

State minister Govindas Konthoujam said the situation was under control, adding that the protests reflected public anger but would subside gradually with adequate security measures.

Manipur has remained tense since ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities erupted in May 2023, leading to the imposition of President’s Rule in February last year. The Centre revoked President’s Rule earlier this week, following which BJP MLA Yumnam Khemchand Singh was sworn in as Chief Minister.

Nemcha Kipgen and Naga People’s Front MLA L Dikho were sworn in as deputy chief ministers. Of the 10 Kuki-Zo MLAs in the Assembly, seven belong to the BJP.

