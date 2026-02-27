Pedagogical Resistance at Jawaharlal Nehru University

Members of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) stage a protest rally towards the Ministry of Education for stronger implementation of University Grants Commission regulations and enactment of the "Rohith Vemula Act", in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026 Photo: Source: PTI

