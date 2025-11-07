Left Unity Sweeps JNUSU Polls, Wins All Four Key Students’ Union Posts

AISA–SFI–DSF alliance regains full control of JNUSU; ABVP loses all seats a year after breaking Left’s decade-long streak.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
JNU election results 2025, Left Unity JNU, AISA SFI DSF alliance
For most of JNU’s history the Left has dominated both organisationally and electorally. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Left Unity alliance of AISA, SFI and DSF wins all four JNUSU posts in 2025–26 polls.

  • ABVP loses ground a year after ending Left’s decade-long dominance in JNU.

  • Over 67% of students voted as the campus reaffirmed its tradition of active politics.

The Left Unity alliance of the All India Students’ Association (AISA), Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and Democratic Students’ Federation (DSF) won all four central panel posts in the Jawaharlal Nehru University students’ union elections, the university’s election committee said, restoring its electoral dominance on a campus known for political debate.

Aditi Mishra (President), Kizhakoot Gopika Babu (Vice-President), Sunil Yadav (General Secretary) and Danish Ali (Joint Secretary) defeated the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad candidates Vikas Patel, Tanya Kumari, Rajeshwar Kant Dubey and Anuj, respectively. Mishra beat Patel by 449 votes, polling 1,937 against Patel’s 1,488.

​New Delhi: Students gather near the polling booth as supporters of candidates hold posters and shout slogans during voting for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) elections, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. - PTI
JNUSU Election Counting: Left Unity And ABVP In Tight Race

BY Outlook News Desk

Mishra, a PhD scholar at the Centre for Comparative Politics and Political Theory, School of International Studies, is from Varanasi and researches gendered violence and women’s resistance in Uttar Pradesh since 2012. She described the result as “a mandate against hooliganism, Islamophobia, casteism and misogyny, and in favour of quality and low-cost education.”

Kizhakoot Gopika Babu of SFI won the vice-president’s post with 3,101 votes, defeating Tanya Kumari by 1,314 votes. A PhD student at the Centre for the Study of Law and Governance, she joined JNU in 2022 after completing a master’s at Miranda House and campaigned to reopen Barak Hostel and resume the JNUSU elections after their suspension.

Related Content
Related Content

Sunil Yadav of DSF secured the general secretary’s post with 2,005 votes against Rajeshwar Kant Dubey’s 1,901, while Danish Ali of AISA won the joint secretary’s post by 286 votes. Yadav is a first-generation graduate from Bedipur village in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district and a PhD scholar at SIS. Ali is a first-year PhD student from the School of Social Sciences, from Narsinghpur in Madhya Pradesh.

JNU Campus - File Photo
JNU Debate: Presidential Candidates Trade Views Ahead Of JNUSU Elections 2025

BY Outlook News Desk

Around 9,043 students were eligible to vote and turnout was 67 per cent, lower than 70 per cent in 2024–25 and 73 per cent in 2023–24, the committee said. The campus saw queues, chants, drumbeats and campaign songs as students voted for the central panel and school councillors.

According to PTI, the result ended a brief period when the ABVP had broken the Left’s hold. AISA and SFI had contested separately in the previous election, a split that helped the ABVP win the joint secretary’s post in 2024–25 — its first central panel seat in ten years. The ABVP had hailed that outcome as a “historic shift” in JNU politics. The outcome gives the Left full control of JNU's central student body again.

The ABVP had earlier won a central panel seat in 2015 when Saurabh Sharma became the first ABVP candidate in 14 years to secure a post as joint secretary, and its only presidential victory before that was in 2000–01 when Sandeep Mahapatra won the chair.

For most of JNU’s history the Left has dominated both organisationally and electorally. Since 2015 its constituent groups have usually contested together under the United Left banner, surviving internal disagreements and generational change.

Umar Khalid's mother Sabiha Khanam - PTI
JNUSU To March For Umar Khalid After Bail Denied Sixth Time

BY Outlook Web Bureau

“Every election at JNU is not just about power; it’s a dialogue about what politics should mean,” said a PhD student, reflecting on the outcome.

PTI reported that while the Left has reasserted itself, the ABVP has expanded its base by campaigning on performance and nationalism. Smaller groups such as BAPSA, PSA and Chhatra RJD continue to attract students.

JNUSU has produced national figures including Sitaram Yechury, Vijoo Krishnan, Shakeel Ahmed Khan, Syed Naseer Hussain and Kanhaiya Kumar. Despite the dip in turnout, campus democracy appeared robust, with debates and activism across hostels, dhabas and academic spaces.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Final In Ahmedabad, Five Venues Shortlisted - Report

  2. New Zealand Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Chapman Blinder Helps NZ Edge Past WI, Square Series 1-1

  3. WPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Name Malolan Rangarajan As Head Coach

  4. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Up For Sale: What We Know So Far

  5. WPL 2026: Harmanpreet, Mandhana, Rodrigues Among Stars Retained - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  2. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  3. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  4. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  5. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: November 06, 2025

  2. Karnataka: Shivakumar Dismisses "November Revolution" Talk, Says Congress’ Real Revolution Will Come in 2028

  3. Why Do the Tribals Question Kerala’s Claim to Have Eradicated Extreme Poverty?

  4. First Phase Of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Underway In Patna

  5. Bihar Elections 2025 | In Defence Of Nachaniyas and Launda Naach Natuas

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  3. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  4. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  5. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  2. Democratic Candidate Mikie Sherrill Elected As New Jersey Governor

  3. New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

  4. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

  5. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

World News

  1. Kushner’s Gaza Redevelopment Plan Focuses On Real Estate, Residents Largely Overlooked

  2. Trump Calls Zohran Mamdani’s Victory Speech 'Angry', Warns NYC Mayor-Elect Is 'Off to a Bad Start'

  3. France Braces For Surge In Mosquito-Borne Diseases

  4. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  5. How Mahmood Mamdani, Mira Nair and Rama Duwaji Shaped New York mayor Zohran Mamdani

Latest Stories

  1. Kannada Actor Harish Rai Of KGF Fame Passes Away After Battling Cancer

  2. Woman Maoist With Rs 17 Lakh Bounty Surrenders In Chhattisgarh

  3. IND Vs AUS Highlights, 4th T20I: India Stage Comeback To Seal 48-Run Win, Take 2-1 Lead In Series

  4. Pakistan Vs South Africa Highlights, 2nd ODI: De Kock, De Zorzi Lead Proteas To 8-Wicket Win

  5. Woman & Male Friend Arrested For Installing Spy Cam In Women's Hostel Washroom

  6. Voting Commences For 121 Seats In First Phase Of Bihar Assembly Elections

  7. Priyanka Gandhi Urges Bihar Voters To Choose Jobs, Education And A Brighter Future

  8. WPL 2026: Harmanpreet, Mandhana, Rodrigues Among Stars Retained - Report