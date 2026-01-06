NIA Takes Over Probe Into Twin Blasts in Manipur’s Bishnupur

Officials announced on Tuesday that the NIA has been tasked with investigating the twin explosions in the Bishnupur area of Manipur.



They reported that two people were hurt in the series of explosions that shook Ngaukon on Monday morning near the Phougakchao police station.



The first explosion happened at an abandoned house at around 5:45 in the morning and is thought to have been triggered by an improvised explosive device (IED). Around 8:45 a.m., neighbours gathered near 200 meters away after learning of the last explosion.