NIA Files Chargesheet Against Three In Myanmar-Based Human Trafficking And Cyber Fraud Racket

The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against three people, including a suspected Chinese national who remains at large, in a Myanmar-based racket involving human trafficking and cyber fraud that preyed on citizens from the UK, the US and Canada.
According to PTI, the chargesheet was submitted before the NIA special court in Haryana's Panchkula on Wednesday, where the agency described a "well-organised network of traffickers and touts".
The accused -- Ankit Kumar alias Ankit Bharadwaj, Ishtikhar Ali alias Ali and absconding Chinese national Lisa -- have been charged under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 24 of the Emigration Act, the agency said in a statement.
"NIA investigations revealed that the three, along with known and unknown associates, were involved in trafficking vulnerable Indian youth to the Myawaddy region of Myanmar," it said.
PTI reported that the agency, which took over the case from the Haryana Police, stated the accused engaged in illegal activities such as unlicensed recruitment of Indian citizens for overseas work and the unlawful transfer of victims to conduct crimes in Southeast Asia.
According to PTI, Ankit Kumar and Ishtikhar Ali, who have been arrested, lured Indian youth with promises of "legitimate jobs" in Thailand and arranged online interviews with Myanmar-based Chinese national Lisa.
"The victims were deceived by presenting Lisa as a genuine recruiter and were made to believe that they would be provided secure jobs in Thailand," the statement said, adding that the accused arranged transportation of the victims from India to Myanmar "illegally via Thailand".
On reaching Myanmar, the trafficked youth were forced to work in cyber scam companies, the agency said.
The NIA said that "on refusal, the victims were confined and coerced to continue", and were also forced to pay "hefty amounts for their release".
(With inputs from PTI)