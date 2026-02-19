NIA Files Chargesheet Against Three In Myanmar-Based Human Trafficking And Cyber Fraud Racket

The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against three accused, including an absconding Chinese national, for trafficking Indian youth to Myanmar where they were forced into cyber scams targeting victims in the UK, US and Canada. Arrested duo lured youth with fake Thailand job offers

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
NIA chargesheet Myanmar Myanmar cyber fraud racket
Investigation Agency (NIA) headquarters building at CGO complex Photo: IMAGO / Hindustan Times; Representative image
  • NIA filed chargesheet against three accused, including absconding Chinese national Lisa, in a Myanmar-based trafficking and cyber fraud case.

  • Accused lured Indian youth with fake job offers in Thailand before illegally transporting them to Myawaddy for cyber scams.

  • Victims were forced to run cryptocurrency frauds targeting people in the UK, US and Canada, with confinement and ransom demands on refusal.

The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against three people, including a suspected Chinese national who remains at large, in a Myanmar-based racket involving human trafficking and cyber fraud that preyed on citizens from the UK, the US and Canada.

According to PTI, the chargesheet was submitted before the NIA special court in Haryana's Panchkula on Wednesday, where the agency described a "well-organised network of traffickers and touts".

The accused -- Ankit Kumar alias Ankit Bharadwaj, Ishtikhar Ali alias Ali and absconding Chinese national Lisa -- have been charged under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 24 of the Emigration Act, the agency said in a statement.

"NIA investigations revealed that the three, along with known and unknown associates, were involved in trafficking vulnerable Indian youth to the Myawaddy region of Myanmar," it said.

PTI reported that the agency, which took over the case from the Haryana Police, stated the accused engaged in illegal activities such as unlicensed recruitment of Indian citizens for overseas work and the unlawful transfer of victims to conduct crimes in Southeast Asia.

According to PTI, Ankit Kumar and Ishtikhar Ali, who have been arrested, lured Indian youth with promises of "legitimate jobs" in Thailand and arranged online interviews with Myanmar-based Chinese national Lisa.

"The victims were deceived by presenting Lisa as a genuine recruiter and were made to believe that they would be provided secure jobs in Thailand," the statement said, adding that the accused arranged transportation of the victims from India to Myanmar "illegally via Thailand".

On reaching Myanmar, the trafficked youth were forced to work in cyber scam companies, the agency said.

"They were made to create fake social media profiles and engage with people in the USA, the UK and Canada to convince them to invest through fraudulent cryptocurrency apps," it said.

The NIA said that "on refusal, the victims were confined and coerced to continue", and were also forced to pay "hefty amounts for their release".

(With inputs from PTI)

