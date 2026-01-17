South Delhi Elderly Couple Duped Of Rs 14.85 Crore In ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam

Accused from Gujarat held for allegedly routing crores through fake NGO accounts in a multi-state cyber fraud

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
digital arrest scam south Delhi cyber fraud Greater Kailash cyber scam
The case relates to a cyber fraud involving an elderly couple residing in Greater Kailash Part I. Photo: File photo; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • An elderly couple in south Delhi was allegedly duped of Rs 14.85 crore in a digital arrest cyber scam.

  • Police arrested two men from Gujarat who allegedly routed funds through a fake NGO account.

  • The money trail spans multiple states, with further investigation underway.

An elderly couple in south Delhi was allegedly duped of nearly Rs 15 crore after being kept under a so-called “digital arrest”, with police arresting two men from Gujarat in connection with the cyber fraud, according to PTI.

The accused, identified as Divyang Patel (28) and Krutik Shitole (26), were apprehended from Vadodara on Thursday and brought to Delhi on transit remand, police said. A Delhi court later remanded both men to two days’ police custody for further interrogation, PTI reported.

The case relates to a cyber fraud involving an elderly couple residing in Greater Kailash Part I, who were allegedly coerced over several days into transferring large sums of money while being kept under constant online surveillance by the accused, according to PTI.

During the investigation, police found that around Rs 4 crore, out of the total Rs 14.85 crore siphoned off, was transferred on December 29 last year into a bank account registered in the name of an NGO run by Patel. The amount was subsequently diverted into multiple bank accounts through smaller transactions to evade detection, police said.

Related Content
Related Content
A 26-year-old Dhanbad resident, Mohammed Shahzeb Rahman, has allegedly been held hostage by a cyber-fraud syndicate in Myanmar. - File photo; Representative image
Thane: Senior Citizen Loses Rs 23.5 Lakh To ‘Digital Arrest’ Cyber Fraud

BY Outlook News Desk

Further scrutiny revealed that the NGO existed only on paper and had no genuine charitable activity. Police alleged that Patel allowed the account to be used by fraudsters in return for commission, while Shitole acted as an intermediary who facilitated contact between Patel and other members of the network.

According to investigators, the accused used fake calls, internet banking platforms and email accounts to control, route and divert the funds. The money trail showed that the proceeds of crime were routed through bank accounts spread across several states.

Representative image - null
Bengaluru Woman Duped Of Nearly Rs 32 Crore In Months-Long ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam

BY Outlook News Desk

Police said further investigation is underway to identify other members of the syndicate and to trace the remaining funds, PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, ICC U-19 WC 2026: Blue Colts Turn Things Around To Gain Upper Hand| BAN-Y 143/7 (27)

  2. RCB Vs DC LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Smriti Mandhana And Grace Harris Make Way Into Middle To Begin Chase

  3. Japan Vs Sri Lanka, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Highlights: Lankans Register One-Sided Victory By 203 Runs - As It Happened

  4. India Vs Bangladesh, ICC U19 World Cup: No Handshake At Toss Amid Political Standoff - Watch

  5. Damien Martyn Shares Emotional Message For The First Time Since Coming Out Of Induced Coma

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026 Preview: 'Now or Never' Moment For Novak Djokovic As Serbinator Chases Record 25th Grand Slam

  2. Australian Open 2026 Preview: Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek Eyeing Career Grand Slams

  3. Aryna Sabalenka At Australian Open 2026: World No. 1's Possible Path To Third Title

  4. Coco Gauff At Australian Open 2026: American Youngster's Possible Path To Maiden Title

  5. Iga Swiatek At Australian Open 2026: World No 2 Polish Star’s Possible Path To Maiden Title

Badminton News

  1. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

  2. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Quarter-Final: Lakshya Sen Loss Ends Indian Challenge

  3. India Open Badminton 2026 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals As Indian Contingent Falters

  4. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Day 3: Sen Last Indian In Quarterfinals As Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy Exit

  5. India Open Badminton 2026: Bird Droppings Disrupt Prannoy-Loh Match Twice – Watch

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Maharashtra Polls: Mahayuti Ends Sena Streak In Mumbai As Vote Chori, & Controversies Shadow The Polls

  2. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

  3. Maharashtra Municipal Polls: BJP-Led Mahayuti On The Way To Win In Mumbai; NCP To Lose Pune Bastion

  4. When Everything Is Managed, Who Manages You?

  5. BMC Election 2026 Results: Mahayuti Inches Closer To Victory, Shiv-Sena Alliance Trail At Second

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. Trump Effect? Is India Pulling Out of Iran's Chabahar Project?

  2. Medal for Trump, Nobel for Machado: Nobel Panel Says Honour Stays With Laureate

  3. Slain Radical Leader’s Brother Appointed to Bangladesh Mission in UK

  4. A Master Peacemaker With A Proxy Nobel Peace Prize: Trump And His Claims of Ending Wars

  5. Germany To Partner With US, Plans To Deploy Military Personnel In Greenland,

Latest Stories

  1. Slain Radical Leader’s Brother Appointed to Bangladesh Mission in UK

  2. Trump Effect? Is India Pulling Out of Iran's Chabahar Project?

  3. A Master Peacemaker With A Proxy Nobel Peace Prize: Trump And His Claims of Ending Wars

  4. Medal for Trump, Nobel for Machado: Nobel Panel Says Honour Stays With Laureate

  5. Spirit Release Date: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Film With Prabhas And Triptii Dimri To Arrive In March

  6. SAD Seeks Governor’s Intervention Over Majithia’s Jail Security

  7. Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Box Office Collection Day 1: Vir Das' Spy Comedy Off To Slow Start Despite Positive Reviews

  8. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cold Wave Eases Slightly