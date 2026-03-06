Digital Arrest Threat: Senior Citizen Duped Of Rs 2.25 crore By Cyber Criminals

Fearing arrest, the septuagenarian transferred over Rs 2.25 crore in multiple transactions to the bank account provided by the fraudsters

Outlook News Desk
  • The accused allegedly opened bank accounts for cyber fraudsters to help them park funds stolen from their victims

  • After receiving the money, the accused told the victim that his bail had been approved and no arrest would be made

  • The complainant was told his Aadhaar Card had been used to open a bank account in J&K, and money meant for suspected terrorists had been deposited

Mumbai, Mar 6 (PTI) Mumbai police have apprehended a man from Gujarat for his alleged involvement in a cyber fraud case where a senior citizen was duped of Rs 2.25 crore after being threatened with arrest in a fake terrorism-related probe, an official said on Friday.

The accused, Kishan Bhaveshbhai Makwana, allegedly opened bank accounts for cyber fraudsters to help them park funds stolen from their victims, an official said.

He said that the accused was nabbed based on technical analysis during the investigation into a complaint lodged by a 77-year-old man from Goregaon.

He said the complainant had alleged that cyber fraudsters contacted him in November last year, falsely accusing him of opening a bank account in Jammu and Kashmir for terrorists and receiving Rs 70 lakh as commission through it.

According to the complaint, the caller, identifying himself as Akash Sharma, a senior officer from the Mumbai Police Headquarters, told the complainant to appear for questioning. After the latter informed of his inability to do so, the call was transferred to a person claiming to be from the Lucknow Anti-Terrorism Squad.

The complainant was informed his Aadhaar Card had been used to open a bank account in Jammu and Kashmir, and money meant for suspected terrorists had been deposited in the account, for which he had received Rs 70 lakh in commission, the official said.

Later, the complainant received a WhatsApp message containing a notice, bearing the signature of then NIA chief Sadanand Date, warning that failure to cooperate in the investigation could result in 10 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5 lakh, he said.

Copies of a fake arrest warrant and seizure order were also attached, the official said.

He said the victim was allegedly asked to share details of his bank accounts and was told that he would need to transfer funds from his accounts to clear his name in the case.

Fearing arrest, the septuagenarian transferred over Rs 2.25 crore in multiple transactions between November 18 and December 3, 2025, to the bank account provided by the fraudsters.

After receiving the money, the accused told the victim that his bail had been approved and no arrest would be made, and assuring him that the amount would be returned soon, the official said.

The victim then approached the North Regional Cyber Division with a complaint.

Makwana was apprehended earlier this week after his involvement in the crime was confirmed during questioning, the official said, adding that a further probe is underway.

