The bench, also comprising Justice Manmeet PS Arora, asked the authorities to file their response to the petition and listed it for further hearing on March 19.

The petitioners, lawyers Akshya and Urvashi Bhatia, said the perpetrators of "mutating menace" of cyber crime were now employing "sophisticated tactics" to exploit the system by forging of court orders, including those of the Supreme Court, as well as FIRs and arrest warrants to extort "settlement money" from innocent unsuspecting citizens.

Their plea said that one of the petitioners recently came across a "forged and fabricated" warrant of arrest, purportedly issued by a court in Delhi, pursuant to a “digital arrest” cyber scam.