Pakistan Slams India’s Agni Missile Test, Calls It A Threat To Global Stability

Islamabad said India’s expanding missile arsenal and arms procurement pose “serious concerns,” accusing New Delhi of undermining peace and stability.

  1. Pakistan’s Foreign Office said India’s Agni test and military build-up threaten regional stability and global security.

  2. Islamabad urged the international community to take note of India’s “destabilising advancements” enabled by selective regulations.

  3. Pakistan reiterated readiness for composite dialogue but rejected India’s stance of talks limited to terrorism.

Pakistan on Friday criticised India's recent Agni missile test, saying the development "undermines peace, security and strategic stability" at both regional and global levels.

Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan made the comments while responding to questions during his weekly press briefing here.

When asked about India buying weapons after the recent conflict with Pakistan, Khan said it is an "alarming trend".

"We notice the arms accumulation or the procurement...It is dangerous not only for Pakistan’s security but also for regional stability,” he said.

He said Pakistan has been raising this issue with its partners and added that the international community is turning a blind eye to India's "rush to develop the military capabilities".

Khan said Pakistan has taken note of India's Agni missile test, as acquiring and testing intercontinental ballistic missile capabilities reflects a growing military threat posed by India extending far beyond the region and even the continent.

“This development seriously undermines peace, security and strategic stability at both regional and global levels," he alleged.

"India's extending missile arsenal, including systems with intercontinental range, raises serious concerns about the selective and discriminatory application of Export Control Regulations that have enabled such destabilising advancements,” he added.

The spokesperson also said that Pakistan remains committed to maintaining full-spectrum deterrence for the safety and security of its people and to ensure peace in South Asia.

To a question, he said that Pakistan’s stance on talks with India never changed, as it is ready for composite dialogue and not just for talks on terrorism.

“India says that they would talk on terrorism only; however, we want to talk on all matters, including terrorism, not just on terrorism...” he said.

India has made it clear that it will only have a dialogue with Pakistan on the return of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and the issue of terrorism.

The composite dialogue was launched in 2003 when General Pervez Musharraf was ruling Pakistan. It had eight baskets of components, containing all contentious issues between the two countries.

The dialogue was derailed after the 2008 Mumbai attacks and not restored in proper form.

Khan also urged India to "immediately resume the normal functioning" of the Indus Waters Treaty.

Following the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22, India announced a raft of punitive measures against Pakistan, including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.

Replying to a question, Khan said there is no meeting planned between the prime ministers of Pakistan and India on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin at the end of the month.

When asked about the Indian cricket team playing against Pakistan, he said, “We continue to assert that sports and politics should not be mixed.” He also said that Pakistan acknowledged President Donald Trump's role in arranging a ceasefire. “It continues to make a very important contribution to the peace and stability of this region,” he said. 

