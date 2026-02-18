14 Ex-Cricket Captains, Including Kapil Dev And Sunil Gavaskar, Urge Fair Treatment For Imran Khan

14 former captains signed an open letter urging Pakistan to provide Imran Khan with humane detention conditions and proper medical care.
The signatories said the plea was made in the spirit of “decency and justice”.
They recognised Khan’s stature as a World Cup-winning captain and former Prime Minister elected democratically from 2018 to 2022.
Many former cricketing greats, including ex-Indian captains Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar, have signed a joint appeal to the Government of Pakistan urging that Imran Khan be treated with basic dignity, provided proper medical care, and granted fair access to the courts.
Imran Khan, the only Pakistani captain to lift a World Cup, remains one of the country’s most celebrated figures. He later founded the Tehreek-e-Insaf party and served as Pakistan’s Prime Minister from 2018 to 2022.
Going beyond rivalries, the cricketers underscored the shared spirit of the game. "Cricket has long been a bridge between nations. Our shared history on the field reminds us that rivalry ends when the stumps are drawn-and respect endures. Imran Khan embodied that spirit throughout his career." The letter called on authorities to uphold the principles of "decency and justice".
Khan has been in detention since August 2023 and is currently serving two separate sentences of 17 years and 14 years. His supporters maintain that the charges are politically motivated. Pakistan’s opposition alliance is on its fifth day of sit-in in Islamabad on Tuesday, demanding better health facilities for Khan.
Khan, 73, recently told his visiting lawyer that he lost about 85 per cent of vision in the right eye due to alleged lack of health services, a charge rejected by the government. His sister, Noreen Niazi, said on X that Khan has endured “unimaginable mistreatment in prison under the directives of 'Asim Law,' now facing irreversible damage to his right eye as a direct consequence."
The open letter, released on February 17, was signed by 14 former captains, including Mike Atherton of England, Allan Border, and Ian and Greg Chappell, of Australia, Gavaskar and Kapil Dev of India, Clive Lloyd of the West Indies, and John Wright of New Zealand.
“As fellow cricketers who understand the values of fair play, honour, and respect that transcend the boundary rope, we believe that a person of Imran Khan’s stature deserves to be treated with the dignity and basic human consideration befitting a former national leader and a global sporting icon,” the letter stated.
“The former international captains and I have signed the letter. I stand by what is said in the letter regarding Imran Khan,” Dev told The Indian Express.
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly too agreed with the signatories, saying that, “they have done the right thing.”
"I hope his health recovers and I hope he gets the right treatment because he has taken Pakistan to the world map being captain of the Pakistan cricket team and then Prime Minister of Pakistan, so he should be looked after and I expect him to," he added.
In the letter, the group of former captains urged transparent legal procedures and dignified treatment for Khan.
They asked the Government of Pakistan to ensure that Imran Khan receives: "Humane and dignified conditions of detention in line with international standards, Including regular visits by close family members. Fair and transparent access to legal processes without undue delay or hindrance.
The letter added that the appeal is made in the spirit of sportsmanship and common humanity, “without prejudice to any legal proceedings,” continuing on Khan's contributions to the game.
"Many of us competed against him, shared the field with him, or grew up idolising his all-round brilliance, charisma, and competitive spirit.”
Furthermore, the letter acknowledged his contributions as the Prime Minister of Pakistan, “leading his nation during a challenging period. Regardless of political perspectives, he holds the honour of having been democratically elected to the highest office in his country."
