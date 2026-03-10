Ravindra Jadeja Turns 'Rehman Dakait' In Rajasthan Royals’ Creative IPL 2026 Announcement - Video

In the video, the Indian all-rounder appears like a politican, fully embracing the theme as he walks onto the stage and greets the crowd with a cheerful “Khamma Ghani, Rajasthan.” The moment feels straight out of a movie set, playfully recreating the dramatic rally scene associated with the infamous Rehman Dakait. Fans quickly picked up on the clever nod, in the original film scene, Akshaye Khanna’s character famously opens with “Assalam Walekum, Lyari,” a line that had once gone viral across social media.