Ravindra Jadeja Turns 'Rehman Dakait' In Rajasthan Royals’ Creative IPL 2026 Announcement - Video

The build-up to IPL 2026 has already begun to generate buzz, and one of the biggest talking points is the arrival of Ravindra Jadeja at Rajasthan Royals.
The veteran Indian all-rounder, known for his electric fielding, accurate left-arm spin and explosive lower-order batting, has officially linked up with the Royals ahead of the upcoming season. The star-allrounder was traded from CSK to RR in exchange of Sanju Samson. Sam Curran also joined RR along with Jadeja.
Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals welcomed Jadeja in a way that immediately caught the attention of fans online. Instead of a simple announcement, the franchise rolled out a creative social-media video that blended cricket with Bollywood 'masala'.
Ravindra Jadeja X Rehman Dakait
The Royals unveiled Jadeja’s arrival through a dramatic tribute video that recreated the rugged setting associated with 'Rehman Dakait', the antagonist played by Akshaye Khanna in the Bollywood film Dhurandhar.
The short clip showed Jadeja stepping into a similar outlaw-style atmosphere, complete with dramatic visuals and stylised staging that mirrored the character’s iconic entry.
In the video, the Indian all-rounder appears like a politican, fully embracing the theme as he walks onto the stage and greets the crowd with a cheerful “Khamma Ghani, Rajasthan.” The moment feels straight out of a movie set, playfully recreating the dramatic rally scene associated with the infamous Rehman Dakait. Fans quickly picked up on the clever nod, in the original film scene, Akshaye Khanna’s character famously opens with “Assalam Walekum, Lyari,” a line that had once gone viral across social media.
Ravindra Jadeja’s move from CSK to Rajasthan Royals
Jadeja’s arrival at Rajasthan Royals also marks a significant shift in his IPL journey. For more than a decade, he had been strongly associated with Chennai Super Kings, becoming one of the most reliable all-rounders in the franchise’s history.
His performances with the ball in the middle overs, along with his ability to finish games with the bat, made him a key figure in several successful CSK campaigns.
Now, the Royals will hope Jadeja can bring the same match-winning impact to their setup. The franchise already boasts a talented squad featuring a mix of young Indian players and experienced internationals, and Jadeja’s versatility could prove crucial across departments.