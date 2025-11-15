IPL 2026 Retention Live Updates: Ravindra Jadeja Returns To RR, Accepts ₹4 Crore Pay Cut

Ravindra Jadeja has agreed to a pay cut to join Rajasthan Royals, reducing his IPL salary from ₹18 crore at CSK to ₹14 crore. AP

IPL 2026 Retention Live Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the final day of retentions on Saturday, 15 November. The day has already seen a flurry of major trades, with Ravindra Jadeja moving from CSK to Rajasthan Royals for a reduced fee of ₹14 crore, while Sanju Samson heads from RR to CSK at ₹18 crore. Sam Curran joins RR from CSK at ₹2.4 crore, and veteran pacer Mohd Shami moves from SRH to Lucknow Super Giants at his existing fee. Mayank Markande returns to Mumbai Indians from KKR, Arjun Tendulkar shifts from MI to LSG, Nitish Rana moves from RR to Delhi Capitals, and Donovan Ferreira goes back to Rajasthan Royals from DC with his fee rising to ₹1 crore. Stay tuned for more IPL 2026 retention live updates.

LIVE UPDATES

15 Nov 2025, 01:28:30 pm IST IPL 2026 Retention Live Updates: PBKS Retain Lockie Ferguson Despite Injury Punjab Kings are set to retain New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson despite a serious injury he suffered in April against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Ferguson, originally bought at his base price of ₹2 crore, will be replaced in the squad by fellow Kiwi all-rounder Kyle Jamieson, who was released. PBKS are also retaining overseas players Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Josh Inglis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Xavier Bartlett and Mitchell Owen.

15 Nov 2025, 12:56:36 pm IST IPL 2026 Retention Live Updates: Jadeja Takes Pay Cut To Join RR Ravindra Jadeja has agreed to a pay cut to join Rajasthan Royals, reducing his IPL salary from ₹18 crore at CSK to ₹14 crore. The decision, made after discussions with MS Dhoni, allows Jadeja to return to the franchise where he began his IPL career in 2008, even as RR continue to be active in the trade window and CSK face the challenge of reshaping their lineup.

15 Nov 2025, 12:28:53 pm IST IPL 2026 Retention Live Updates: PBKS Set To Release Glenn Maxwell RCB and PBKS, last season’s champions and runners-up, are largely sticking to their cores for IPL 2026. RCB are likely to release Mayank Agarwal, Liam Livingstone and Rasikh Dar, while PBKS are set to let go of Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Vishnu Vinod and mid-season replacement Mitch Owen. Both teams are keeping changes minimal as they bank on continuity ahead of the mini-auction.

15 Nov 2025, 11:44:50 am IST IPL 2026 Retention Live Updates: CSK CEO Kasi On Jadeja Trade “Decision taken on mutual agreement with Jadeja and Curran.” - CSK MD Kasi Viswanathan speaks on the trade. #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/8HAZrdIBJP — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 15, 2025

15 Nov 2025, 11:25:47 am IST IPL 2026 Retention Live Updates: Nitish Rana’s Homecoming Made in Dilli. Now playing for Dilli 😌💙 pic.twitter.com/z6LPMHOTby — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) November 15, 2025

15 Nov 2025, 11:02:29 am IST IPL 2026 Retention Live Updates: Deals Confirmed Ravindra Jadeja → Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson → Chennai Super Kings

Sam Curran → Rajasthan Royals

Mohammed Shami → Lucknow Super Giants

Arjun Tendulkar → Lucknow Super Giants

Mayank Markande → Mumbai Indians

Nitish Rana → Delhi Capitals

Donovan Ferreira → Rajasthan Royals

15 Nov 2025, 10:34:59 am IST IPL 2026 Retention Live Updates: Ravindra Jadeja Traded To RR Warnie found his Rockstar in 2008. Rajasthan gets him back today. 💗 pic.twitter.com/mIY8y0HRqT — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) November 15, 2025

15 Nov 2025, 10:10:58 am IST IPL 2026 Retention Live Updates: Big Stars Set For Shake-Up Retention Day is shaping up to unleash one of the most star-loaded IPL auctions in years, with multiple teams preparing to offload high-priced players to open up room for a fresh rebuild. As franchises rethink their cores, several marquee names, top-order hitters, strike pacers, and battle-hardened all-rounders, could return to the auction floor, setting up fierce bidding duels and potential shock reunions. The final retention lists will define purse power, trade manoeuvres, and the entire roadmap heading into December.

15 Nov 2025, 09:51:51 am IST IPL 2026 Retention Live Updates: LSG Set To Release Ravi Bishnoi, David Miller Lucknow Super Giants are gearing up for a big reset ahead of the IPL 2026 retention deadline, with the franchise set to keep Mayank Yadav despite his long injury layoff and close in on Mohammed Shami through an all-cash deal of about ₹10 crore with Sunrisers Hyderabad. At the same time, Ravi Bishnoi and David Miller are expected to be released after inconsistent runs, as LSG, under Bharat Arun’s guidance, look to reshape their bowling core before the mid-December mini-auction.

15 Nov 2025, 09:43:00 am IST IPL 2026 Retention Live Updates: Samson Joins CSK Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals have reportedly sealed a blockbuster trade, with Cricbuzz revealing that Ravindra Jadeja will head to Rajasthan while Sanju Samson makes the switch to Chennai. The deal isn’t a simple swap either, CSK are believed to have included Sam Curran, valued at ₹2.4 crore, alongside Jadeja, who carries a ₹18 crore price tag. Samson’s fee matches Jadeja’s, underscoring the scale of the move. With Jadeja long regarded as India’s top all-rounder and Samson central to Rajasthan’s setup, this trade lands as one of the most dramatic shake-ups of the IPL transfer window.

15 Nov 2025, 09:19:26 am IST IPL 2026 Retention Live Updates: Shardul Thakur Seals Mumbai Indians Move Mumbai Indians have locked in all-rounder Shardul Thakur for IPL 2026, finally wrapping up the much-talked-about trade with Lucknow Super Giants. It’s a fresh chapter for Thakur, who only landed at LSG last season as an injury replacement after going unsold at the auction, and still made a statement with 13 wickets in 10 outings, highlighted by a fiery four-for. Valued at ₹2 crore, Thakur now adds a seventh team to his IPL journey, having already turned out for CSK, DC, KKR, LSG, RPS, and PBKS. The BCCI is set to release the complete transfer sheet and retention lists on Saturday, just days before the December 15–16 auction.