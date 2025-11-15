IPL 2026 Retention Live Updates: Ravindra Jadeja Returns To RR, Accepts ₹4 Crore Pay Cut

IPL 2026 Retention Live Updates: PBKS Retain Lockie Ferguson Despite Injury
Punjab Kings are set to retain New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson despite a serious injury he suffered in April against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Ferguson, originally bought at his base price of ₹2 crore, will be replaced in the squad by fellow Kiwi all-rounder Kyle Jamieson, who was released.
PBKS are also retaining overseas players Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Josh Inglis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Xavier Bartlett and Mitchell Owen.
IPL 2026 Retention Live Updates: Jadeja Takes Pay Cut To Join RR
Ravindra Jadeja has agreed to a pay cut to join Rajasthan Royals, reducing his IPL salary from ₹18 crore at CSK to ₹14 crore. The decision, made after discussions with MS Dhoni, allows Jadeja to return to the franchise where he began his IPL career in 2008, even as RR continue to be active in the trade window and CSK face the challenge of reshaping their lineup.
IPL 2026 Retention Live Updates: PBKS Set To Release Glenn Maxwell
RCB and PBKS, last season’s champions and runners-up, are largely sticking to their cores for IPL 2026. RCB are likely to release Mayank Agarwal, Liam Livingstone and Rasikh Dar, while PBKS are set to let go of Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Vishnu Vinod and mid-season replacement Mitch Owen.
Both teams are keeping changes minimal as they bank on continuity ahead of the mini-auction.
IPL 2026 Retention Live Updates: CSK CEO Kasi On Jadeja Trade
IPL 2026 Retention Live Updates: Nitish Rana’s Homecoming
IPL 2026 Retention Live Updates: Deals Confirmed
Ravindra Jadeja → Rajasthan Royals
Sanju Samson → Chennai Super Kings
Sam Curran → Rajasthan Royals
Mohammed Shami → Lucknow Super Giants
Arjun Tendulkar → Lucknow Super Giants
Mayank Markande → Mumbai Indians
Nitish Rana → Delhi Capitals
Donovan Ferreira → Rajasthan Royals
IPL 2026 Retention Live Updates: Ravindra Jadeja Traded To RR
IPL 2026 Retention Live Updates: Big Stars Set For Shake-Up
Retention Day is shaping up to unleash one of the most star-loaded IPL auctions in years, with multiple teams preparing to offload high-priced players to open up room for a fresh rebuild. As franchises rethink their cores, several marquee names, top-order hitters, strike pacers, and battle-hardened all-rounders, could return to the auction floor, setting up fierce bidding duels and potential shock reunions.
The final retention lists will define purse power, trade manoeuvres, and the entire roadmap heading into December.
IPL 2026 Retention Live Updates: LSG Set To Release Ravi Bishnoi, David Miller
Lucknow Super Giants are gearing up for a big reset ahead of the IPL 2026 retention deadline, with the franchise set to keep Mayank Yadav despite his long injury layoff and close in on Mohammed Shami through an all-cash deal of about ₹10 crore with Sunrisers Hyderabad.
At the same time, Ravi Bishnoi and David Miller are expected to be released after inconsistent runs, as LSG, under Bharat Arun’s guidance, look to reshape their bowling core before the mid-December mini-auction.
IPL 2026 Retention Live Updates: Samson Joins CSK
Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals have reportedly sealed a blockbuster trade, with Cricbuzz revealing that Ravindra Jadeja will head to Rajasthan while Sanju Samson makes the switch to Chennai. The deal isn’t a simple swap either, CSK are believed to have included Sam Curran, valued at ₹2.4 crore, alongside Jadeja, who carries a ₹18 crore price tag.
Samson’s fee matches Jadeja’s, underscoring the scale of the move. With Jadeja long regarded as India’s top all-rounder and Samson central to Rajasthan’s setup, this trade lands as one of the most dramatic shake-ups of the IPL transfer window.
IPL 2026 Retention Live Updates: Shardul Thakur Seals Mumbai Indians Move
Mumbai Indians have locked in all-rounder Shardul Thakur for IPL 2026, finally wrapping up the much-talked-about trade with Lucknow Super Giants. It’s a fresh chapter for Thakur, who only landed at LSG last season as an injury replacement after going unsold at the auction, and still made a statement with 13 wickets in 10 outings, highlighted by a fiery four-for.
Valued at ₹2 crore, Thakur now adds a seventh team to his IPL journey, having already turned out for CSK, DC, KKR, LSG, RPS, and PBKS. The BCCI is set to release the complete transfer sheet and retention lists on Saturday, just days before the December 15–16 auction.
IPL 2026 Retention Live Updates: Good Morning!
Hello! A big day is coming up as it’s the final day of IPL 2026 retentions. Stay tuned for live updates and all the action as teams reveal which players they will retain and release.