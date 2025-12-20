Tottenham Hotspur Vs Liverpool Live Score, Premier League 2025-26: Spurs Set To Face Reds

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Live Score, Premier League 2025–26: Catch play-by-play updates from the Matchday 17 clash of the Premier League 2025–26 between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool on Saturday, 20 December, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London

Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Tottenham Hotspur Vs Liverpool Live Score, Premier League 2025-26 Updates
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, left, and Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike greet each other during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brighton and Hove Albion in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Live Score, Premier League 2025–26: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Matchday 17 clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool on Saturday, 20 December, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Spurs boss Thomas Frank is under mounting pressure with just one win in his last seven league matches, while Liverpool manager Arne Slot appears to have steadied the ship with a four-game unbeaten run. Tottenham have struggled for consistency, losing four of their last seven league games, but they have remained competitive at home and rarely failed to score. Liverpool arrive with confidence, unbeaten in four Premier League outings and dominant in recent meetings with Spurs, including a 5-1 win in their last clash, setting the stage for an intriguing contest.
LIVE UPDATES

Tottenham Hotspur Vs Liverpool Live Score, Premier League 2025-26: Head-To-Head

Total Matches - 60

Tottenham Hotspur Won - 14

Liverpool Won - 29

Draw - 17

Tottenham Hotspur Vs Liverpool Live Score, Premier League 2025-26: Streaming Info

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool, Premier League 2025-26 match will be available for telecast on the Star Sports Network. For live streaming, one can watch on the JioHotstar app and website.

Tottenham Hotspur Vs Liverpool Live Score, Premier League 2025-26: Hello!

Hello football fans! We’re back with another live blog, and it’s Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool under the lights. Buckle up, stay locked in, and follow us for live updates as the drama, goals, and big moments unfold.

Published At:
