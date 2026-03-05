India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final: Abhishek Sharma Departs For Cheap Score Again

Abhishek Sharma gets dismissed by Will Jacks in the India vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final at the Wankhede stadium and with it his poor run of form continues

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:

Published At:
India Vs England LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final
England's Will Jacks, right, celebrates the dismissal of India's Abhishek Sharma, left, during the T20 World Cup cricket semi-final match between India and England in Mumbai, India, Thursday, March 5, 2026. AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Abhishek Sharma fails to score big in IND vs ENG ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final

  • He gets dismissed by Will Jacks

  • He scored 9 runs before departing

Abhishek Sharma's poor run of form in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 continues as he falls cheaply in the semi-final clash against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Abhishek was trapped by an off-spinner once again.

Abhishek Sharma has scored only 70 runs before entering the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final. His only good performance came against Zimbabwe in the Super 8, where he scored a half-century. The group stage saw a series of ducks from him and his newly developed weakness against off-spin also came to the fore.

On expected lines, after Sanju Samson gave India an explosive start in the first over, England captain Harry Brook brought off-spinner Will jacks to target Abhishek Sharma. Jacks was welcomed by Abhishek Sharma with a four. Backed to the leg side and timed his cut perfectly to the off-side.

The second boundary came on the 5th ball, Jacks bowled an in-drifter outside leg. Abhishek Sharma shimmied down the track, moved leg-side in the process and chip-drove the ball over mid-off for a one-bounce four.

The wicket came in the 6th ball of the over. Jacks bowled it slower through the air, drifting inwards. Abhishek jogged down the track and backed away in the process to play the aerial flick. It came off the bottom part of the bat. Salt came in from deep midwicket and caught it comfortably.

Abhishek Sharma's Scores In ICC T20 World Cup 2026

0 (1) vs USA

0 (2) vs Pakistan

0 (4) vs Netherlands

15 (12) vs South Africa

55 (30) vs Zimbabwe

10 (11) vs West Indies

9 (7) vs England

