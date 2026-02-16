IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Shastri Advises Abhishek To ‘Give Himself Time’ After Duck Against Pakistan

India's Abhishek Sharma reacts as he leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

India's Abhishek Sharma reacts as he leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena