T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma Hospitalised, Doubtful For Namibia Game - Report

Indian cricketer'S condition raises concerns about his availability for India's upcoming T20 World Cup match against Namibia. It has been learnt that the 25-year-old attended the dinner at head coach Gautam Gambhir's place on Sunday but left much earlier than the rest of his teammates

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
India and New Zealand 5th T20I-Abhishek Sharma
India's Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during the fifth and final T20 International cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the Greenfield International Stadium, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. | Photo: PTI/R SenthilKumar
  • Abhishek Sharma doubtful for T20 WC game against NAM on Thursday

  • Southpaw is admitted to hospital as per report, mainly for a stomach infection

  • Report further suggests that he will be ready for the high-voltage IND vs PAK clash

Team India's flamboyant cricketer Abhishek Sharma is doubtful for their game against Namibia on Thursday, February 12 at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 after the opener suffered a stomach infection, according to a report by PTI, citing source from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The 25-year-old, who has taken over the cricketing world by storm by his performances, was reportedly taken to a private hospital in Delhi. He has been in hospital for two days.

"Abhishek has been admitted to a private hospital in Delhi due to stomach infection. Some tests are being done to ascertain the problem. It is still not clear whether he will be discharged today. But match against Namibia looks doubtful as of now," a BCCI source said.

The Indian team management is hopeful of having him on the park for the big game against Pakistan in Colombo on February 15.

It has been learnt that the 25-year-old attended the dinner at head coach Gautam Gambhir's place on Sunday but left much earlier than the rest of his teammates.

(With PTI inputs)

Published At:
