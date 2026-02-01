India vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2026: Will Abhishek Sharma Play In Delhi?

India is likely to rest Abhishek Sharma as he is suffering from stomach issue
India won their first match against USA BY 29 runs
Namibia lost their first fixture against Netherlands by 7 wickets
India is set to face Namibia in their 2nd T20 World Cup fixture at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delhi on February 12, 2026.
India had a shaky start against the USA and were loitering at 77/6 at one stage but Suryakumar Yadav's brilliance with the bat took the hosts to a respectable total.
The Indian skipper played one of his most crucial knocks of 84 off just 49 deliveries, where he smashed 10 fours and 4 sixes during the course of his innings.
Despite the batting failure in the first match, India will be confident of their power-packed batting line-up and would look to ascertain their dominance over Namibia.
India will most likely enter without the services of dashing opener Abhishek Sharma, who is suffering from stomach issue. The World No.1 T20I opener, who was hospitalized is now discharged but it is highly unlikely that the hosts will rush him back.
On the other hand, Gerhard Erasmus-led Namibia lost their first match against Netherlands by 7 wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi and it'll more of a do-or-die match for them against the hosts.
India vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2026: Likely Playing XIs
India: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh
Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Max Heingo
India vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2026: Streaming Details
The Group A match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 between India and Namibia will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on Jio Hotstar app. The toss will take place on 6:30 PM IST, while the action starts at 7:00.