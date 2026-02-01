India vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2026: Will Abhishek Sharma Play In Delhi?

India vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2026: The Men in Blue will face Namibia in their 2nd match at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in February 12. Check out the probable playing XIs, pitch report and weather forecast for the game

Updated on:
India vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2026
India is likely to rest Abhishek Sharma for the match against Namibia as he is going through stomach issue. AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • India is likely to rest Abhishek Sharma as he is suffering from stomach issue

  • India won their first match against USA BY 29 runs

  • Namibia lost their first fixture against Netherlands by 7 wickets

India is set to face Namibia in their 2nd T20 World Cup fixture at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delhi on February 12, 2026.

India had a shaky start against the USA and were loitering at 77/6 at one stage but Suryakumar Yadav's brilliance with the bat took the hosts to a respectable total.

The Indian skipper played one of his most crucial knocks of 84 off just 49 deliveries, where he smashed 10 fours and 4 sixes during the course of his innings.

Despite the batting failure in the first match, India will be confident of their power-packed batting line-up and would look to ascertain their dominance over Namibia.

India will most likely enter without the services of dashing opener Abhishek Sharma, who is suffering from stomach issue. The World No.1 T20I opener, who was hospitalized is now discharged but it is highly unlikely that the hosts will rush him back.

On the other hand, Gerhard Erasmus-led Namibia lost their first match against Netherlands by 7 wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi and it'll more of a do-or-die match for them against the hosts.

India vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2026: Likely Playing XIs

India: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh

Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Max Heingo

India vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2026: Streaming Details

The Group A match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 between India and Namibia will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on Jio Hotstar app. The toss will take place on 6:30 PM IST, while the action starts at 7:00.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

