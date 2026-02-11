India Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2026: Delhi Weather Forecast, Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch Report

Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch generally offers true bounce and favours stroke play early on
Short boundaries make it a high-scoring venue in T20s
Dew later in the night can make chasing easier
India will be back in action in their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on February 12 in Delhi, taking on the Namibia at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium as defending champions look to extend their winning run in the competition.
The Indian side, led by Suryakumar Yadav, secured a comfortable 29-run victory in the opening match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 against USA. Captain Suryakumar himself played a big role in that victory as he played a brilliant knock of 84 runs when India were down to 77/6 at one point of time. His knock helped India post a competitive total on the board and eventually, they were able to defend it.
Abhishek Sharma is currently suffering from a stomach issue and is unlikely against Namibia. The win against USA has kept India at a good place in the Group A, but with a high-voltage clash against Pakistan coming up, India will want to extend their winning run.
Namibia, meanwhile, have started their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a loss against Netherlands. They have already entered the territory of do-or-die and will have to win every remaining game in the group stages to stand a chance for qualification in the Super Six. Gerhard Erasmus' side will have a tough job in their hand against India.
India Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Delhi Weather Forecast
The conditions in Delhi during India vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2026 are expected to be mostly cloudy, with no rain forecast during the match, making it ideal for uninterrupted play at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Temperatures will stay mild, dropping from the low-20s in the afternoon to around 15–16°C in the evening, with light winds and moderate humidity, perfect for cricket under lights
India Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pitch Report
The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is known for a batting-friendly surface with a flat track, encouraging stroke play and high scores in T20 cricket. Short boundaries and a quick outfield make it easier for hitters to find runs, while bowlers must vary pace to make breakthroughs. Seam bowlers are likely to find some zip off the track with the new ball for the first few overs. Dew later in the evening may help teams chasing under lights.
India Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Squads
India: Ishan Kishan(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar
Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Dylan Leicher, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Max Heingo, Malan Kruger, Ben Shikongo, Jack Brassell, Jan Balt