India Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2026: Delhi Weather Forecast, Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch Report

India Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2026: Check out the pitch and weather conditions expected to prevail at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi for the Group A match 5

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: soubhagya chatterjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
India vs Namibia Weather Forecast ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Match 18 Group A Delhi Pitch Report
India to face Namibia in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Photo: BCCI/X
  • Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch generally offers true bounce and favours stroke play early on

  • Short boundaries make it a high-scoring venue in T20s

  • Dew later in the night can make chasing easier

India will be back in action in their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on February 12 in Delhi, taking on the Namibia at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium as defending champions look to extend their winning run in the competition.

The Indian side, led by Suryakumar Yadav, secured a comfortable 29-run victory in the opening match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 against USA. Captain Suryakumar himself played a big role in that victory as he played a brilliant knock of 84 runs when India were down to 77/6 at one point of time. His knock helped India post a competitive total on the board and eventually, they were able to defend it.

Abhishek Sharma is currently suffering from a stomach issue and is unlikely against Namibia. The win against USA has kept India at a good place in the Group A, but with a high-voltage clash against Pakistan coming up, India will want to extend their winning run.

Namibia, meanwhile, have started their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a loss against Netherlands. They have already entered the territory of do-or-die and will have to win every remaining game in the group stages to stand a chance for qualification in the Super Six. Gerhard Erasmus' side will have a tough job in their hand against India.

India Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Delhi Weather Forecast

The conditions in Delhi during India vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2026 are expected to be mostly cloudy, with no rain forecast during the match, making it ideal for uninterrupted play at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Temperatures will stay mild, dropping from the low-20s in the afternoon to around 15–16°C in the evening, with light winds and moderate humidity, perfect for cricket under lights

India Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pitch Report

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is known for a batting-friendly surface with a flat track, encouraging stroke play and high scores in T20 cricket. Short boundaries and a quick outfield make it easier for hitters to find runs, while bowlers must vary pace to make breakthroughs. Seam bowlers are likely to find some zip off the track with the new ball for the first few overs. Dew later in the evening may help teams chasing under lights.

India Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Squads

India: Ishan Kishan(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar

Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Dylan Leicher, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Max Heingo, Malan Kruger, Ben Shikongo, Jack Brassell, Jan Balt

