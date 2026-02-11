IND Vs NAM Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: Check Delhi Weather Forecast, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

IND Vs NAM Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check out the preview, streaming and predicted XIs of the match 18 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on February 12, 2026

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
IND Vs NAM Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: Check Delhi Weather Forecast
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav trains ahead of their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
Summary
  • India won their first match against USA while Namibia suffered a loss against Netherlands

  • The match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi

  • Pitch report and Delhi weather forecast details listed

India start their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign as firm favourites in Group A, having already notched a crucial win against the USA with a strong all-round performance.

Led by skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who struck an unbeaten 84 in the opener, the Men in Blue will look to maintain momentum at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. India’s balanced squad boasts big hitters and experienced bowlers, with Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh expected to spearhead the pace attack.

Namibia arrive off a disappointing loss to the Netherlands but will be eager to cause an upset and earn their first points in the tournament. Captain Gerhard Erasmus and Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton will need to fire early against a strong Indian bowling unit if they’re to stay competitive.

Namibia’s mindset of playing with freedom might help relieve pressure ahead of this clash, as they aim to unsettle the defending champions.

IND Vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2026: Delhi Weather Forecast

For IND vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2026 in Delhi, conditions look favourable for a full game with clear skies and no rain threat, temperatures are expected to stay cool around 17-20 °C, with light breezes and haze possible, but no chance of rain interrupting play. The evening could see some dew later, which might help the chasing side under lights.

IND Vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2026: Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch Report

At Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, the surface is batting-friendly with true bounce and short boundaries, encouraging big totals in T20s. Spinners often get some traction in the middle overs, and dew later in the evening can help teams chasing, making grip tougher for bowlers in the second innings. Chasing sides have had the edge in recent games here, so a 180-plus target looks competitive on this track

IND Vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2026: Predicted XIs

India: Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah

Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (C), JJ Smit, Zane Green (WK), Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Max Heingo

IND Vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming

The IND vs NAM match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app. The match will begin at 07:00 PM IST, while the toss will take place at 06:30 PM.

IND Vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2026: Squads

India: Ishan Kishan(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar

Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Dylan Leicher, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Max Heingo, Malan Kruger, Ben Shikongo, Jack Brassell, Jan Balt

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

Published At:
