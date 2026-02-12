IND Vs NAM, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: India Train Under Lights Ahead Of Namibia Clash In Delhi
Team India players trained under the lights at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, February 10, ahead of their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match against Namibia on Thursday. The Men in Blue, considered favourites to defend their T20 World Cup crown at home, made a winning start against the United States of America on Saturday. Defending a total of 161/9, the Indian bowlers restricted USA to 132/8, winning by 29 runs. The match against Namibia, though, has seen off-field drama as their skipper, Gerhard Erasmus, complained about the lack of a night practice session for the Eagles. India, meanwhile, trained under the guidance of Gautam Gambhir as they look for back-to-back wins.
1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
6/10
7/10
8/10
9/10
10/10
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE