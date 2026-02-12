IND Vs NAM, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: India Train Under Lights Ahead Of Namibia Clash In Delhi

Team India players trained under the lights at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, February 10, ahead of their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match against Namibia on Thursday. The Men in Blue, considered favourites to defend their T20 World Cup crown at home, made a winning start against the United States of America on Saturday. Defending a total of 161/9, the Indian bowlers restricted USA to 132/8, winning by 29 runs. The match against Namibia, though, has seen off-field drama as their skipper, Gerhard Erasmus, complained about the lack of a night practice session for the Eagles. India, meanwhile, trained under the guidance of Gautam Gambhir as they look for back-to-back wins.

ICC T20 WC 2026: IND vs NAM-Training-Jasprit Bumrah
India's Jasprit Bumrah bowls a delivery during a practice session ahead of an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Namibia, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi. BCCI selection committee Chairman Ajit Agarkar, the team’s head coach Gautam Gambhir, bowling coach Morne Morkel and players Rinku Singh and Kuldeep Yadav are also seen. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
ICC T20 WC 2026: IND vs NAM-Training-Rinku Singh
India's Rinku Singh plays a shot during a practice session ahead of an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Namibia, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
ICC T20 WC 2026: IND vs NAM-Training-Varun Chakravarthy
India's Varun Chakravarthy during a practice session ahead of an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Namibia, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
ICC T20 WC 2026: IND vs NAM-Training-Ishan Kishan
India's Ishan Kishan plays a shot during a practice session ahead of an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Namibia, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
ICC T20 WC 2026: IND vs NAM-Training-Sanju Samson
India's Sanju Samson during a practice session ahead of an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Namibia, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
ICC T20 WC 2026: IND vs NAM-Training-Washington Sundar
India's Washington Sundar, front left, during a practice session ahead of an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Namibia, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
ICC T20 WC 2026: IND vs NAM-Training-Suryakumar Yadav
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during a practice session ahead of an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Namibia, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
ICC T20 WC 2026: IND vs NAM-Training-Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya
India's Arshdeep Singh, left, and Hardik Pandya during a training session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Namibia, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
ICC T20 WC 2026: IND vs NAM-Training-Axar Patel
India's Axar Patel during a training session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Namibia, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
ICC T20 WC 2026: IND vs NAM-Training-Shivam Dube
India's Shivam Dube during a training session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Namibia, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
ICC T20 WC 2026: IND vs NAM-Training-Suryakumar Yadav
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav during a practice session ahead of an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Namibia, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

  8. Sri Lanka Vs Oman LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Mishara Dismissed; Mendis, Nissanka Lead Innings | SL 23/1 (2)