Brighton 0-1 Arsenal, English Premier League: Gunners Win To Go Seven Clear In Title Race

Arsenal moved seven points ahead of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League after scraping a 1-0 win at Brighton while its title rival drew 2-2 at home to struggling Nottingham Forest on Wednesday. City almost won it eight minutes into stoppage time when substitute Savinho had a shot cleared near the line. Right winger Bukayo Saka’s ninth-minute goal was enough for Arsenal, which has played one game more than City. Saka broke down the right and his scuffed strike from the edge of the penalty area went through the legs of goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

EPL: Brighton vs Arsenal
Arsenal players celebrate after a goal during the Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Arsenal in Brighton, England. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
EPL: Arsenal vs Brighton
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka reacts during the Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Arsenal in Brighton, England. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
EPL 2025-26: Brighton vs Arsenal
Arsenal's goalkeeper David Raya saves in front pf Brighton's Yankuba Minteh during the Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Arsenal in Brighton, England. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
EPL 2025-26: Arsenal vs Brighton
Arsenal's Gabriel blocks Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma during the Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Arsenal in Brighton, England. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
English Premier League: Brighton vs Arsenal
Brighton's Diego Gomez, left, and Arsenal's Gabriel fight for the ball during the Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Arsenal in Brighton, England. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
Britain Premier League Soccer: Arsenal vs Brighton
Brighton's Joel Veltman, leaft, and Arsenal's Kai Havertz argue during the Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Arsenal in Brighton, England. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
English Premier League: Arsenal vs Brighton
Brighton's Pascal Gross, left, and Arsenal's Viktor Gyoekeres during the Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Arsenal in Brighton, England. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
English Premier League 2025-26: Brighton vs Arsenal
Arsenal's Piero Hincapie falls betweem Brighton's Mats Wieffer, left, and Georginio Rutter during the Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Arsenal in Brighton, England. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
English Premier League 2025-26: Arsenal vs Brighton
Brighton's Joel Veltman tackles Arsenal's Bukayo Saka during the Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Arsenal in Brighton, England. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
Britain Premier League Soccer: Brighton vs Arsenal
Arsenal's Kai Havertz, left, and Brighton's Yasin Ayari fight for the ball during the Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Arsenal in Brighton, England. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
