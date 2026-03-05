Brighton 0-1 Arsenal, English Premier League: Gunners Win To Go Seven Clear In Title Race
Arsenal moved seven points ahead of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League after scraping a 1-0 win at Brighton while its title rival drew 2-2 at home to struggling Nottingham Forest on Wednesday. City almost won it eight minutes into stoppage time when substitute Savinho had a shot cleared near the line. Right winger Bukayo Saka’s ninth-minute goal was enough for Arsenal, which has played one game more than City. Saka broke down the right and his scuffed strike from the edge of the penalty area went through the legs of goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.
